A call for America to unite in faith
It was refreshing to watch some NFL games over the weekend and to see the photo Monday on the sports page showing players all over the league kneeling in prayer for a common cause.
What a change from some of the more divisive displays we have seen in recent years. I don’t dispute the causes nor the intentions of these earlier acts, merely the methodology of sending the message. They were definitely attention-getters but did nothing to unite America in a common cause. Instead, they were just another issue that polarized us like so many recent issues have.
America is a much better nation than the one on display so often in current times because there is truly much more that unites us than divides us. Politics, skin color, ethnicity, and sexuality are all superficial and earthly issues. The one issue that should bind us and drive us in all we do is not of this world and it requires faith to find it and then to follow it.
How nice it would be to see the prayer practice of the NFL this past week continue into the future and expand nationally into other institutions and organizations.
America has room for atheists and agnostics and constitutional guarantees to allow those and many other beliefs and practices. However, at the end of the day, the vast majority of “we, the people” are people of faith and that means we are ALL children of God. America, as a nation, was and is a true gift from God and we should not lose sight of that.
So, instead of slamming each other on social media, cancel culture, defunding the police, and solving issues with violence, why not try understanding, forgiveness, love, and peaceful transactions. In this new year, let’s renew our collective commitment to those values and practice them daily. As human beings, we will never completely achieve social or personal perfection, fairness, or equality, but they are noble goals to strive for. So, in 2023, let’s remember that we really are, “one nation, under God.” and start acting like it.
John N. Lechner
Hermitage
Contact state legislators on procedural rules
Pennsylvanians can still weigh in with their new legislators on procedural rules, which govern how, when, and by whom legislative bills with broad bipartisan support are brought up for a vote.
By current rules, the chairs of individual committees have the sole power to decide if such bills are even brought up in State Government Committee for a hearing, let alone be voted on in that committee. Many widely supported bills have sat and died within committee that way. We citizens can and should apply respectful pressure to change that.
The first order of business on Jan. 17 will be the adoption of our PA House Procedural Rules. In past years, there has been little time to review the rules, no debate, and no amending prior to the vote. This action effectively silences the voices of our representatives, who speak on our behalf.
We can email, call, or write to our representatives and House leaders before Jan. 17 to request that they support more collaborative policymaking by setting rules that ensure that widely popular, bipartisan solutions get a vote in committee and on the floor.
Along with that, we can ask House leaders to support allowing a 24-hour reviewing period for all members to read and review them in order to cast an informed vote. Let our collective voices be heard.
Luanne Malaga
Sharpsville
Tri-County refuse price hike excessive
I am writing on behalf of the Mercer Borough community to ensure that all citizens are aware of the fact that Tri-County Industries has increased its rates for garbage removal by an incomprehensible amount.
For example, my three-month rate was $49.50 and is now $111.00, an increase of $61.50 for a quarter. When I called Tri-County to inquire if I could reduce services in order to reduce the amount due I was told that was not an option.
The amount due is fixed with no adjustment and their company is the only possible provider for residents. Mercer Borough is a community of aging people with little to no industry. Many people are on fixed incomes.
I checked with the borough secretary and found that Tri-County was the only provider who bid. They claim that they’ve had no increase in five years and therefore needed a large increase to continue the service (currently awarded the bid for service from 1/1/23 through 12/31/27.
My question is why can the amount not be reduced by reducing the services, such as by using one trash can rather than two.
It is my opinion that this large increase will cause hardship on many members of our community. Please take time and contact state Rep. Parke Wentling at 717-783-5008 to advise him of the situation and request assistance to resolve this situation with a more favorable outcome for the public.
Thank you!
Caroline DaCosta
Mercer
