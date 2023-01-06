The Readers Voice
Prince of Peace thanks community for generosity
On behalf of the staff members and board of directors of Prince of Peace Center, thank you to our generous and supportive community for making the holiday season bright and happy for so many families who came to us in need.
In December we held our annual Peggy’s Stockings toy drive. Because of the cooperation of local churches, businesses, and partner agencies displaying our stockings, many generous people provided toys for our children.
We also wish to thank the Kennedy Catholic Action Club for their work and dedication to the spirit of Christmas; through them we were able to provide gifts for entire families, who came to us as part of a collaboration between work training sites and the Center.
More than 400 children in need received over 3,000 toys through a combination of these programs, for a total of 237 families served. The generosity of several monetary donations allowed us to distribute new pajamas, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and bedding alongside the toys. In addition to this, we were able to give Daffin’s candy to our families and our seniors!
Once again, I wish all of our supporters, donors, volunteers, and all those who extend a hand to those in need a very happy new year! Prince of Peace Center celebrates 40 years of services in 2023, and we look forward to sharing that celebration with all of our neighbors too.
Jennifer Wallace, Chief Executive Officer
Prince of Peace Center, Farrell
Punish terrorists who target infrastructure
I am endorsing the death penalty for anyone convicted of attacking and damaging electric generating power stations anywhere in the United States.
Electric power stations are the lungs of a breathing society and any disruption is an immediate danger to life and property.
Other infrastructure facilities (bridges, water supplies, processing plants) are ready targets for terrorist activities.
Law enforcement entities have noted an alarming increase in illegal and pre-planned activities to harm facilities that cater to the improvement of human life.
Present laws to prevent deliberate destruction of life and property must be strengthened and enforced by bringing the culprits to a speedy trial and judgment.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
New children’s book ideal companion to classic
Have you ever visited The Public Garden of Boston?
If so, you most likely viewed a statue of dedication for “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey. He was the author and illustrator of the 1942 Caldecott Medal-winning story. This book has become the official children’s book of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The story shares how a mother mallard and her eight ducklings parade to safety from one spot to another in the busy traffic of Boston with caring humans helping them along the way.
Most of you are aware of this book from your own childhood, but did you know how the book came to be?
Author Emma Bland Smith and illustrator Becca Stadtlander wrote a children’s book, “Mr. McCloskey’s Marvelous Mallards: The Making of Make Way for Ducklings,” that is a perfect partner with McCloskey’s book.
It is from Smith and Stadtlander’s book that we learn how Robert McCloskey invited ducklings into his studio apartment to live with him as he learned how to perfectly draw the mannerisms and behavior of ducklings. He watched them swim in his bathtub and sleep on his sofa.
It truly is an entertaining and enlightening story of how Robert “went the extra mile” to make his story a winner that has been shared by generations and will continue to be shared by future generations to come.
Make these two books a part of your classroom, school, and home libraries in 2023 and make it a resolution to read every day with your child.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
Honor law enforcement officers on Jan. 9
Courage, bravery, hero, public servant. These are all words that come to mind when you think of individuals in law enforcement.
When someone answers the call to serve and protect, they are doing more than that. They are often sacrificing sleep, holidays with loved ones, and potentially their life for the safety and security of their community. And yet, knowing the dangers of the job and the ultimate sacrifice that could be made during a shift, they report to work, reaffirming the oath to which they solemnly swore.
The news about law enforcement being killed in the line of duty is heartbreaking and only continues to get worse. Sadly, Pennsylvania is among the top eight states with the most officers shot on the job in 2022. This is not a ranking we should ever celebrate. Those who were shot, some of whom perished, knew the dangers and continued anyway.
For the men and women of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement family putting their uniforms on this morning, I’d ask you to express your support and gratitude for them and their fallen peers on Jan. 9, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
There are ways you can do this:
• Thank a police officer.
• Send a letter of support to your local and state law enforcement.
• blue clothing.
• Change your social media profile picture to a message of thanks.
• Participate in Project Blue Light by shining a blue light on your home.
On behalf of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement community and their loved ones, thank you for your support not just today, but every day.
Joe Regan, President, Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge
Harrisburg
Remember Betty White’s animal activism
Jan. 17 is Betty White’s birthday. And as we celebrate her life, many remember her exceptional acting career, warm personality, and deep love for animals.
Betty devoted much of her life to animal activism. She spent decades serving as a member of the board of directors at American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization.
Betty supported American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed” program, which protects animals in film and television – combining her two biggest passions. She even chaired the106-year-old national campaign to recognize “Be Kind to Animals Week” – the most successful humane education campaign and the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history.
Now it’s time to show our appreciation. That’s why on Jan. 6, to honor the life of an outstanding woman, American Humane is launching a campaign to recognize January 17 as National Betty White Day.
Each year on #BettyWhiteDay, Americans can express their appreciation for Betty’s contributions and carry on her legacy by showing love to animals in need and working to conserve earth’s magnificent species.
Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, President and CEO
American Humane, Washington, D.C.
