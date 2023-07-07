The Readers Voice
Middle-class betrays its own interests
I’m confused.
Voters say they vote for Republican candidates because they best exemplify their goals for the country. What goals? In four years under trump, the only major legislation passed was a tax cut geared to the top 1% of Americans. Now unless I’m mistaken, most of us are not millionaires.
It’s stunning that middle class Americans vote against their own best interests. Republicans want to end Medicare, leaving millions with no health care.
They want to privatize social security, which means turning it over to rich CEOs to invest as they see fit.
They want to give our health care to private insurance carriers and we all know how that will go. Republicans would let Big Pharma bleed us dry so they can get their campaign donations.
Over the years, Democrats have given the middle class minimum wage increases, union support to bargain for better working conditions, expanded civil rights to include all Americans , not just a particular sex, race or religious affiliation.
They have given us affordable health care and prescriptions, including $35 insulin, assed infrastructure programs to expand broadband and fix aging bridges, creating jobs.
So I am confused. Why are so many people voting against their own best interests? Surely taking away women’s health choices, banning books, hugging your AR-15s, and setting us back 400 years to make a state religion can’t be worth losing our opportunities to be a country for the middle class.
Barbara Jordan
Mercer
Greenville must guard windfall wisely
With the scent of millions of dollars in the air from the sale of Greenville’s sewer and water systems, Greenville Town Council is up to shenanigans.
In May, Council voted to accept preliminary budgets on how to use the proceeds from those sales.
Those budgets (to date) have not been released to the public; I had to get my copies via a right-to-know request.
The only discernible strategy that I can see in those budgets is to spend all of the money as quickly as possible with no oversight or community input.
Those budgets consist of a handful of headline items; details are scant to non-existent.
Those budgets also come with a lengthy disclaimer that essentially negates everything. Investing the money is relegated to an afterthought.
An investing plan should be the primary focus so that interest can be earned from the sale proceeds on Day 1 while the specifics are debated.
Absent from those budgets are two important items: creation of a “Town Emergency Fund” and taxpayer relief. An emergency fund for the town would’ve come in handy in the past. Taxpayers shouldered the burden for many years with higher taxes, additional fees, and now an ever-increasing water and sewer stealth-tax that is funding this windfall to the town.
With Greenville on the verge of exiting Act 47, Council seems overly eager to rapidly spend its way back into fiscal distress for the town.
A more measured approach would be prudent. Council needs to do better.
Joel Rinella
Greenville
Commented
