The Readers Voice
Voting by mail a no-brainer
I’ve got an idea, let’s have all voting in Pennsylvania done with mail in ballots. There would be many benefits. First, it eliminates the controversy and conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines and for that matter the cost of the machines themselves.
How many millions of dollars did it cost Mercer County the last time around buying the machines? Second, you eliminate the cost and effort setting up polling districts and it requires no poll workers.
And since the state would be saving all that money they could afford to make the ballots pre-paid postage return. Oh, and no need for ballot boxes, we all have our own. It’s called the U.S. Mail.
Helmut Schumacher
Hermitage
Abolition of death penalty overdue
“A villain is just a victim whose story hasn’t been told.” That quote is from fiction (“The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer), but is often true.
When I lost my license to practice medicine, my mom, my best friend, was angry with me about that loss and stopped talking to me. In my desolation and misplaced rage, I teased my sweet cat. She took to hiding under the bed. Instead of learning my lesson, I teased her again.
I was more of a villain than I ever wanted to be, than I ever thought I could be. Given more dire circumstances, I’m sure I would be capable of worse.
There but for the grace of God go I. Judge not that ye be not judged. Mercy, therefore, is always in order.
Furthermore, punishment works only in the presence of the punisher. The minute the person with the power to punish is not looking, we will do as we wish. Drivers slow down when they see a police car and speed again within a few blocks.
The University of Colorado found that 88% of criminal justice experts say the death penalty is not a deterrent.
Cassia Spohn of the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law web site explores how sentencing is administered in a racist manner. Black people, in general, receive more harsh punishments than white people do for similar crimes. So our jails and death rows are overpopulated with minority citizens.
Worse, when we execute an innocent person, there is no fixing the mistake after the victim is exonerated. The United States is the only developed country that still allows the death penalty. We need to catch up with our peers.
If you still support the death penalty, you aren’t paying attention.
Catherine Lynn Martell
Hermitage
Remove Biden as soon as possible
In my Christian spirit, I forgive those who voted for our Democratic president in 2020. I also forgive those who still support a president unfit to lead, “We The People.”
Now let them go confess their faults. Where we go from here is more than a life-and-death situation. For our generation and the next.
Inept leaders even in view of their demonstrated lack of capabilities are reluctant to admit their shortcomings, if they can be called “shortcomings.”
Most of their decisions or aims are at conflagration of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Failed leadership at the highest levels has already alerted the majority of citizens that it’s time for a change.
The U.S. Constitution has explicit instructions for removal of an unfit president for cause. Congress should follow those rules as soon as possible.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
