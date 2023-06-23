The Readers Voice
Thankful for dental clinic service
I would like to thank the Remote Area Medical and the foundation that brought the dental clinic June 10 and 11 to Sharon High School. a big thank you to all the many wonderful volunteers who gave of their time to help those who desperately needed dental care.
I drove from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for three extractions, one of which was infected, and a repair, all of which I needed desperately, as I am on Medicare, which does not cover dental work.
I so appreciate all the friendly caring compassionate volunteers, and the nurse who allowed me to lie in the nurses room to get my blood pressure down before performing my dental work.
Everything ended up fine and they did a great job on my teeth, for which I’m eternally grateful. I had attended RAM clinics in Florida and had been following their schedule online. I was so relieved it came to Sharon, a doable drive for me, to get my dental work done free.
I know there is a great need in communities for these RAM clinics, some or most of which include vision and medical services too, which I received in Florida, eye exam and eyeglasses, seen by a doctor, received a flu shot and had an abcessed tooth extracted.
I can’t thank everyone in Sharon enough for this dental clinic, it surely helped me and a whole lot of other people who came. Thank you so much and bless you all.
Susan Staron
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Trump weaponizes political process
If anything in our government has been weaponized, it has not been the DOJ or FBI as Trump and his Republican base and congressmen have repeated ad nauseam. Instead, Trump along with the cooperation of his extremist Republican base and congressmen, has weaponized his presidency even to this day.
Trump is using the same game plan used by President George W. Bush and his administration, that is, repeat the same lie often and long enough and more and more people will believe it.
Under Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and finally even Gen. Colin Powell testified to the existence of WMD (weapons of mass destruction) in Iraq under President Saddam Hussein, in spite of our own intelligence agencies repeatedly telling President Bush that they had no evidence of WMD in Iraq.
The result, Bush chose to believe the liars and declared war on Iraq which, if you remember, resulted in the death of Saddam Hussein and thousands of soldiers and civilians while finding no WMD.
Now the stakes are even higher.Trump and his party are trying to destroy our democracy by lying about the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, and by weaponizing our court system to do his bidding and further his agenda of replacing our democracy with an autocracy. Don’t fall for it.
Remember the old saying: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
Mrs. Mary Lou Fagan
Hermitage
Book offers a lesson on fear, comfort
The book “One Thursday Afternoon” by Barbara DiLorenzo shares a child’s fear after a lock down drill at her school. On the Thursday afternoon, Ava’s grandfather picked her up from school to find that Ava was filled with dismay.
When he inquired, she expressed her wish to go home to be quiet and alone. Instead, Grandpa took Ava to the park to paint. He told Ava that we can both be quiet and alone at the park, together.
At the park, Ava shared her fear about the lock down drill. Grandpa shared that he had drills at his school where he had to tuck down to hide under his desk when bombs were a threat on America.
He shared that he was scared, too. As Grandpa set up the easel, he told Ava that our world can be a scary place, but it can also be a beautiful place.
He asked Ava to paint using all of her senses by looking for nature, hearing the birds, feeling the wind, and smelling the flowers. Soon, Ava learned, with her grandpa’s help, that it was ok to be scared. It was ok to be quiet. It was ok to express your thoughts through art.
The book’s author’s note offers advice when talking with kids about tough topics. “Listen well. Offer companionship. Do something creative using all your senses. Spend time in nature. Breathe. Notice beauty.”
This book handles this sensitive topic very well. Using literature to begin a conversation can be helpful.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
