THE READERS VOICE
Trump remains a threat to democracy
We all know there are too many self-serving political hacks and too few actual public servants in office as another election season ramps up.
But Donald Trump, the most dangerous menace to American democracy, is still running loose and supported by the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other delusional right-wingers who caused millions of dollars in damages to the Capitol during their unlawful attempt to overturn a fair election at his urging.
Trump’s niece, clinical psychologist Dr. Mary Trump, is an adjunct professor of psychology and lifetime observer of her narcissistic Uncle Don as a member of the Trump family.
She says Trump meets all nine criteria described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Mary Trump wrote that she believes her uncle Donald is a high-functioning sociopath. His lifestyle choices and behavior indicate she is right.
You can borrow her book about him, “Too Much and Never Enough,” at the local library but I can’t tell you where to get a copy of “I Just Want to Be Like You, Vlad; I Just Want to be Like You,” probably Trump’s favorite knock-off of Harry Chapin’s 1974 hit, “Cat’s in the Cradle.”
It may be unprecedented to bring a lawbreaking, twice-impeached ex-president of the United States to trial but monarchs and dictators have faced justice, as have governors and members of Congress, so why not a dishonest insurrectionist?
Confederate President Jefferson Davis was indicted for treason and spent two years imprisoned in Fort Monroe, Va.
Trump is an authoritarian, as are millions of Americans, according to surveys. Roughly 40 percent of Americans tend to favor authority, obedience and uniformity over freedom, independence and diversity, noted Matthew C. MacWilliams, the author of “On Fascism: 12 Lessons from American History,” and a visiting research associate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
This explains, in part, how Trump can remain popular with his base despite policies that would have been considered unconstitutional, anti-American and perhaps even criminal in the past by members of both parties, MacWilliams wrote in Politico magazine several months before the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Democracy is fragile and must always be protected, especially as very recent polls show a disturbing number say they’d still support an authoritarian government.
Roland Curry
Sharon
What is the definition of “woke?”
Republicans are condemning many things and many ways as “woke” without usually knowing what it means.
The definition is “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination; aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues; socially aware; empathetic; uses critical thinking.”
So, if you condemn things as “woke,” you prefer hate, racism, anti-semitism, anti-gay, and anti-personal freedoms?
You prefer lies to fact? Conspiracies to real issues?
You do not believe in helping with society’s social issues?
You believe in mean, hateful, and derogatory speech about others, lack of feelings for others, and lack of care in what happens to others.
You do not believe in critical thinking to solve problems. You yell about your perceived problems without contributing to any solution. Blame someone else rather than work with them to solve a problem.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I would prefer to be a woke individual and contribute to society, be kind and truthful, deplore prejudice, and be an intelligent free-thinking person.
I believe the founders of America who signed the Declaration of Independence and Constitution would today be considered those bad “woke” people. Let’s get back to America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, not the land of hate, lies, and criminals on our TV wanting to change our country into a fascist dictatorship.
Cheryl Bence
Greenville
Credit to Tails of Hope for St. Pat’s clinic
On St. Patrick’s Day, the hardworking group of staff members and volunteers at the Tails of Hope spay/neuter clinic in Hermitage hosted a trap-neuter-release event in which 89 feral/community cats were spayed/neutered in one day. These cats were collected by dedicated local trappers and cat colony caretakers who were invited to participate in the event.
All spay/neuter services were free, the event funded by the Harnett Foundation and a donation made by my family in memory of my late sister, Dr. Jennifer Turner.
I want to take this opportunity to personally thank Diane Webster, Soraya Hejazi, Dr. Nicole Grable, Dr. Karen Phillips, Dr. Alison Achey, and all those who worked as support staff and volunteers for all their hard work putting into action a very important service to help those of us working to stop cat over-population and subsequent animal suffering in feral / community cat colonies.
I have been trapping feral cats in a Greenville neighborhood for two and a half years, and only by working with Tails of Hope have I been able to bring the colony down from roughly 20 cats and kittens at its peak to eight to 10 adults with no kittens in the past year. As a result, the cats are healthier and more easily managed by the very kind woman who feeds and cares for them and there are no kittens to try and tame and rehome through already overcrowded animal shelters and rescue organizations.
Tails of Hope is performing a valuable service to local communities and to local homeless animals. I would encourage anyone who cares for the welfare of animals to reach out and support Tails of Hope through donation and / or volunteering. There are three more TNR events planned for 2023 and every dollar and hand help to make these events successful.
I would also mention there will be a Bingo fundraiser April 22 at the Corinthian in Sharon. Tickets and information for this event are available on the Tails of Hope website. Please come and show your support for a very worthy cause.
Michelle Mueller
Greenville
Sharon’s St. Patrick parade a great time
Kudos to organizers and participants in Sharon’s pre-St. Pat’s Day parade. The weather cooperated and the participants — human, animal and mechanical — were very entertaining.
The after-parade activities (DJ, Irish dancers, bagpiper, and fireworks) were great additions. The clergyman’s pet blessing was also special.
Thank you for a fun evening reminiscent of simpler times in small-town America.
Bob and Janet “O” Prezioso
Farrell
“WIWAK” wisdom might solve teacher shortage
Yeah, I know. Who needs one more nugget of WIWAK — “When I Was A Kid…” — wisdom.
But here goes: Today’s domestic crisis: Teacher shortage. “WIWAK” solution: Increase class sizes.
The “When I Grow Up” Sharon Herald insert (Jan. 28) of elementary school classes and their future job aspirations showed most classes averaging 15 or so students.
The “WIWAK” generation grew up in classes of 30 or more students. So how did we survive?
The teachers paid extra attention to the “smart” kids.
The teachers paid extra attention to the kids that needed extra help.
The rest of us kids in the middle muddled through, helping each other and settling differences at recess.
Larger class sizes would mean fewer teachers need to be hired, pension fulfillments may be easier to honor, and test scores may even go up.
Just saying.
Karl Brandt
Mercer
Only Trump can save America
Our government has become a destructive, divisive machine bent on turning the American dream into a nightmare for anyone but the elitists.
What’s really discouraging is that half the people seem to have quit thinking for themselves. I have to hand it to the corrupt politicians, who would have thought that a few hundred people could control well over 300 million.
Deception is the key and they’ve used it masterfully. Liberalism, political correctness, racism, lies and false accusations are their tools. I like the phrase scientists use, question everything. Quit believing everything you hear and do some real fact checking, but not using the so-called fact checkers.
They’re biased and deceptive. Look things up for yourself. We have one chance to correct this thing and we better use it. His name is Trump. I know, you hate him.
I also know you can’t really tell me why other than reciting the talking points they’ve taught you. He’s crazy, he’s rude, etc. Do yourself and everyone a favor and get over it.
You’ve been deceived big time. I think it’s called mass mind manipulation. Think about it, what did he do that messed up your life so bad to hate him for it? What?
Little or no inflation, peace through strength, energy independence, two-dollar gasoline, minority unemployment at a 50-year low, and these were the obvious things. They hid what they could from you. If you continue to support this corrupt machine, your children will be its slaves.
Bill Calvert
New Wilmington
Sheriff, not DA, county’s top law enforcement
Some district attorneys today claim to be the chief law enforcement officers in the counties where they are elected to be the chief “prosecuting attorney.” Rather, they are attorneys and part of the judicial branch of government.
District attorneys do not have powers of arrest and do not enforce the law. Sheriffs have always been, and continue to be county chief law enforcement officers and are elected by the people to keep the peace and protect the the people’s constitutional rights.
The sheriff’s position is established by the Pennsylvania Constitution and cannot be changed by the legislators or the judicial branch of government.
All law enforcement is part of the executive branch of government. Any district attorney who claims to be the chief law enforcement officer of the county needs to be corrected and told to stop blurring the lines of the established three branches of government in our commonwealth and constitutional republic.
State and municipal police answer to the governor, the mayor, or the city council and are appointed or hired by the executive branch while sheriffs and constables are elected and answer only to the people who elected them.
We must never degrade or dissolve the elected law-enforcement officers, as they are the “people’s” law enforcement.
Marcus Kohan
Mercer
