THE READERS VOICE
Fulfilling President Lincoln’s promise this Memorial Day
America’s most devastating war — the war which led to the establishment of Memorial Day —was the American Civil War. More than 650,000 Americans died on both sides. That is about equal to the total number of Americans to die in all our other wars combined.
President Abraham Lincoln understood the obligation that America had to those who sacrificed so much during the Civil War to keep this nation united. He spoke of this in his second inaugural address, urging Americans to care for veterans.
This ultimately led to the creation of the Veterans Administration, now known as the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our VA mission statement is based upon Lincoln’s commitment to our nation after the devastating Civil War: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors.”
Every day the Butler VA Health Care System honors the fallen and the missing in action by striving to serve living veterans as well as they have served us. Our staff fully know and appreciate what it takes to serve our country every day. It knows the cost of freedom paid by the approximately four million veterans resting in our VA national cemeteries.
On Memorial Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices that make our freedom possible. We can never underestimate, or over-appreciate, the service and sacrifice of our Veterans and their families.
Sharon Coyle
Butler
Ms. Coyle is director of the Butler Veterans Affairs Health System
Gratitude from Sharon Back Pack program
As the school year draws to a close, I would like to express sincere appreciation for all the support for the Sharon Schools Back Pack Program.
Each Friday afternoon 300 or more kids in Sharon’s elementary schools took home food for the weekend. As the school breakfast and lunch programs have become an important source of nutrition for kids in our community, so the Back Pack Program meets the same important need. And as food insecurity grows in our community, the need to help will remain.
A program to help 300 kids each week is big and requires a lot of people working together. Special thanks to Sharon Schools administration and teachers, the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, businesses and foundations and churches and service clubs, and the many caring individuals who donated and volunteered to help pack each Tuesday evening. The work gets done because so many people in the Shenango Valley want to make a difference.
Rev. Dr. Glenn HinkBoard
Sharon Schools Back Pack Program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.