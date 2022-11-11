The Readers Voice
We must seek out common political ground
Our leaders rely on vilifying all members of the other side.
They attack the leaders of the other side while making everyone believe every Republican or every Democrat or every liberal or every conservative is the enemy and cannot be trusted. They address our fear and hate, the two most powerful emotions present in all of us.
When one or both of those emotions are ignited, reason and understanding are pushed aside, buried under the enormous weight of our emotions. Their power relies on our emotions and the assumption there is little common ground for discussion.
I wish to usurp their power. I believe there are common ground principles where we can begin discussions and remove our leaders power over us. Do not try to refine the principles I mention, but use them as basis for discussion.
I believe we all agree on the following: be honest always, love is better than hate, help others often, life is precious, treat everyone with respect, integrity is most important in all our leaders, and our leaders should be better than us.
Anyone out there disagree with these basic principles? Let’s all sit down together and have a discussion knowing these are principles we ALL share.
Lyle Derrenbacher
Sharpsville
Veterans Day observance an inspiring experience
On Veterans Day, I attended the assembly at Ionta Elementary School in Hermitage to honor veterans who are related to students. The heartfelt words spoken by the administration, the emotional songs that were sung and the brave readings by the fourth- and fifth-graders were amazing, to say the least.
At the end I watched the children stand along the hallways and applaud the veterans as they exited the assembly room, each of them thanking the veterans for their service. What a sight to see.I personally want to thank every veteran for their service and providing me with the freedom I have been afforded because of their commitment to America.
I realized after the event that there were additional heroes to be recognized. The Hermitage School District teachers, administration and maintenance team, were all working together to teach our children through the planning process and the 2022 Veterans’ Day assembly the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans, the necessity to learn and understand the price that is paid when war is declared and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the service men and women to keep us all safe.
I congratulate Hermitage School District and the fourth- and fifth-grade teachers for making this an important lesson and using their time and talents to honor our veterans and invest in our children. This gives us all hope for the future of America.
Beth A. Lewis
Hermitage
