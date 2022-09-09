The Readers’ Voice
Thanks to Quota ‘Gutchies’ donors
A huge “thank you” to the many who have participated throughout the years in the Quota of Hermitage’s “Gutchies” program.
Since 2009, we have put out the call to help provide socks, all kinds of underwear, including adult sizes for the high school age, and pajamas for our needy children. From time to time, The Herald publishes a reminder that we are still collecting, even through the summer months.
The drop-off tubs are located in Hermitage at: Knott’s Interiors, 1505 North Hermitage Road; Greenville Savings Bank, 550 North Hermitage Road; Hermitage Municipal Building, 800 North Hermitage Road.
Reenie Cardamon
Hermitage
Meet the “Peace Pilgrim” by reading her story
Have you ever heard of the “Peace Pilgrim?”
She was a real person. A children’s book — “Walking Toward Peace: The True Story of a Brave Woman Called Peace Pilgrim,” written by Kathleen Krull with illustrations by Annie Bowler —shares her life for young ones.
The Peace Pilgrim was a woman who lived a lavish life, but realized her high society status and lavish possessions meant nothing as she lived among people who were constantly at war with one another, whether it be between nations or neighbors.
With the book published in 2021, I suspect the author felt a nudge to share this woman’s journey for peace that began in 1953 at the age of 44 with a group of readers who needed to learn about her message.
Peace Pilgrim’s goal was to walk 25,000 miles across the nation to share the message of peace. It took a year of preparation. She brought nothing in tow except for a map, comb, toothbrush, pen, and copies of her message.
She was a speaker in churches and schools, and on television and radio programs.
Peace Pilgrim stopped counting her steps after 25,000 miles, for she crisscrossed the nation seven times.
She died at the age of 72 during her seventh pilgrimage. Her work has continued to live on as she was honored by the National Women’s History Alliance in 2019 as a Champion of Peace and Nonviolence.
Given our “current human climate,” all readers would benefit from reading this refreshing message. World Peace Day is September 21.
Peace,
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
