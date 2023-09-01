The Readers Voice
Sharon Schools Backpack program is back
So, what are you having for dinner? The question for many children in Sharon neighborhoods is “Will I have dinner?”
Food insecurity is an increasing problem for children in Sharon. Recent information indicates that 18.6% of children in Mercer County are food insecure. That is higher than both the state and national averages. The rate in Sharon may be higher than the county’s.
Nutrition is one of the most important factors in the physical, mental and emotional development for children. The Sharon Schools breakfast and lunch programs are the primary and most dependable source of nutrition for many children. But this is during the week. What about the weekends?
The Sharon Schools Backpack Program is one answer. The backpack program will once again provide food to more than 275 elementary children over the weekends during the 2023-2024 school year. It is a three-way partnership between Sharon Schools, the Community Food Warehouse, and community businesses, groups, clubs and individuals.
Cost for the program is $25 per child per month, $225 per child per school year. The total is close to $65,000 a year. That’s a “big number” because the need is significant. But each year for the past 15-plus years caring people have made a difference to meet the need.
Once again businesses, foundations, groups, clubs, religious organizations, and caring people can support the Sharon Schools Backpack Program. All donations should be made out to “Sharon Schools Backpack Program,” and mailed to either the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon (600 East State Street, Sharon PA 16146) or to the Mercer County Community Food Warehouse (109 S Sharpsville Ave, Sharon PA 16146).
Anyone interested in volunteering to pack the bags with food should contact Patty Tucker, volunteer coordinator at the community food warehouse (ptucker@foodwarehouse.org, or 724-981-0353) to become part of the backpack team.
Backpack makes a difference. Just ask a teacher.
Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink
Sharon Schools Back Backpack Program Board of Directors
Pastor, 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon
Senior Games champ’s story inspires those of all ages
I thoroughly enjoyed 94-year-old Anne White’s article about her many accomplishments at the National Senior Games.
Anne is a true inspiration to those of us 75 and older who might find it so much easier to just sit and reflect as we age. However, she shows true grit in fighting and “not going gently into that good night”!
I have joined a CrossFit class in Mercer. Dr. Larry and Elizabeth Mattocks are so encouraging as well as knowledgeable in their instruction. I am getting stronger in my fight against osteoporosis (now I’m able to lift those 35-pound boxes of kitty litter or 50-pound bags of water softener salt).
I’m very thankful as well as blessed. Let’s all be like Anne — and keep moving!
Susan Herron
Mercer
