THE READERS’ VOICE
Herald article reveals Trumpism’s threat
The front-page headline (Sept. 19, “Trump stumps for GOP”) Monday in The Herald was saddening. Shown were photos of smiling faces at a Trump rally in Youngstown accompanied by the depressing coverage of crowds of supporters cheering the ex-president stumping for some fellow regressive candidates.
Compliments are due to The Herald for showing voters what threats we are up against this fall election. Anyone who is not paying attention to the news coverage of the investigations into Trump’s likely criminal actions surrounding the 2021 insurrection and his illegal possession of sensitive government documents might read the article uncritically.
But for anyone paying attention the views expressed by Trump should be taken with a huge grain of salt, if not utterly dismissed as a lot of baloney being dispensed to a gullible crowd.
We are fortunate across the state line in Pennsylvania to have candidates running for governor and senate who can win against people Trump-backed nominees by virtue of their honesty, experience, and overall fitness for the jobs they seek.
Even some small-town rural neighbors are posting yard signs in support of these Democratic candidates, something I haven’t seen in years.
So I guess there is hope that people are opening their eyes and seeing the corruption that threatens us and is being celebrated by those who prefer not to see or accept the truth.
But who would rather rally behind a hopefully soon-to-be indicted former leader. Maybe some headlines in the fall will be something to smile about rather than frown over.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
When did this become OK in America?
When did it become OK for a private citizen, Donald Trump, and a Republican CPAC in Dallas, Texas, to invite the autocratic foreign leader from Hungary to spout his racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-mixed race, anti-freedom of religion, and anti-democratic ideas? Cheering and applauding his speech. This should be unbelievable to true Americans. We fought a war against the fascist who believed in these kinds of things. Is this what we want America to become?
When did it become OK to have a president who lost the election and his helpers to stage a coup against our government? Isn’t that what goes on in other places, not America?
When did it become OK for people to be above the laws the rest of us follow because they are rich or politicians? In America, laws apply to everyone equally.
When is it OK for a former president to steal, cheat, lie, and be admired for it? To have supporters say if he goes to prison that is alright because he will run for president from prison and the American people will vote for him. That the American people would crawl across broken glass for him. I did not think Americans crawled for anyone, but stood up for what is right.
When did it become OK to threaten to kill the police, FBI, and anyone who upholds the law?
When did it become OK to have our freedoms taken away from us? For politicians and their followers to say they want to force a religion of their choice on us? To have taken away our personal choices, freedoms, and privacy? To direct what we can learn and what we can think?
I do not believe it is OK and hope all the true Americans stand up and say NO, in our country, it is not OK.
Cheryl Bence
Greenville
