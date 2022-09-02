The Readers’ Voice
Director offers glimpse into animal shelter
We would like to reflect on the lives that have been saved and changed for the better …
Since January we are proud to announce that we have helped 300 animals! To some, this may not be a lot but please remember that our shelter was built in 1966; it is 1,200 square feet, less than some apartments. Our cat room duals as our wash room, laundry room, food preparation room and storage.
In 1966, the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter was built by seven municipalities to act as animal control in which an animal would come for 72 hours and then be destroyed if not claimed or adopted. We had multiple gas chambers on the property, which now serve as storage shed for our equipment.
We have many people to thank for this change. A change that now makes our shelter a non-profit, no-kill facility where the animals are completely vetted before they leave, whether that costs $400 or $4,000, their lives are worth it. Thank you to those before us that fought for these changes!
In the past five years we have prided ourselves in the quality care that our animals receive and the incredible staff that makes that happen. That means sacrificing holidays and weekends, after hours so that the animals are cared for. The love that goes into a job like this is one that many would never understand.
There are days where we feel defeat, heartache and overwhelming anxiety because we have to sit next to a pet that takes its last breath because their people decided they are not worth it and their health is beyond what we can help. We don’t just go home, we take work home, some nights that means thinking about the ones we couldn’t save because it was too late … the ones that stick with us for years to come.
We want to thank all of the workers and volunteers out there in this world doing what we do day in and day out. Getting home and stripping your clothes down in the garage because you are covered in feces because a dog is so upset and worried in the shelter environment that they can’t help making a mess … holding them and telling them it will be okay.
Turning the lights off and telling all of them goodnight and that you’ll be back tomorrow and it might be your day, just maybe.
The truth is most couldn’t handle it , and they tell us that when they stop by the shelter, “I couldn’t do what you do.”
So to those that do what we do, we thank you!!
Thank you to the adopters, fosters, volunteers, staff, donors, doctors, technicians. None of this is possible without every single one of you.
So please, enjoy some of these photos, happy adopters and animals getting their second chance. These smiles keep us going.
Angelia Sherman
NOTE: The author is director of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
When will enough be enough?
Mike Kelly tried to void my vote which was cast by mail … Enough is enough.
Mike Kelly is against loan forgiveness on student loans but received over $900,000 forgiveness on his ppl loans … Enough is enough.
Mike Kelly wants to insert himself (the government) between a woman and their doctor … Enough is enough.
Please spread the word … Enough is enough.
Bob Lucas
Sharon
Fetterman dodging debate with Oz
The United States Senate is considered the best and most deliberative body in any form of government. Speech and debate are essential for a Senator to express the wants and needs of his/her constituents. Candidate John Fetterman is running to represent Pennsylvanians in the U.S. Senate.
When a candidate is seeking office, it is customary to debate the counterpart. In this instance Fetterman’s opponent is Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just turned down a KDKA debate between himself and Oz. There have been several reasons put forth by Fetterman to not debate Oz, ranging from “concessions” to Oz’s references to Fetterman’s recent stroke.
It has also been reported that Fetterman has no interest in debating Oz, ever. How can Fetterman debate and fight for Pennsylvanians when he will not even debate in a campaign?
Does Fetterman believe he can become a U.S. Senator, enter the Senate chambers and say to the other 99 senators, “I don’t want to debate today because my feelings are hurt?”
In addition, Fetterman is distancing himself from President Biden. Fetterman failed to show at President Biden’s Tuesday “pro-police” address in Wilkes-Barre. There will be three more stops in Pennsylvania for President Biden in the coming days. We will see if Fetterman makes an appearance.
President Biden specifically came to Pennsylvania to deliver his “pro-police” change of heart speech. The reason? The Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Oz. President Biden knows he needs a course correction and is attempting to help Fetterman any way he can.
As I watched President Biden’s speech in Wilkes-Barre, I noticed several uniformed men and women at the front of the background crowd behind the President. President Biden wants you to believe he has the support of law enforcement. He does not.
All major law enforcement organizations and unions endorsed President Donald Trump in the last election. Upon closer examination these dress-blue uniforms were uniformed fire fighters and security guards, not sworn law enforcement officers.
On a final note, the latest ad from the Fetterman camp, claims Fetterman is a Pennsylvanian for Pennsylvanians.
In a preemptive strike, this ad is an attempt to cast Oz as a carpetbagger. I clearly remember when Hillary Clinton moved to New York to run for Senate. The Democratic party had no problem with this move then but now all of a sudden it is forbidden. Hypocrisy at its finest.
Walter M Bedich
Sharon
Government forces look to dominate people
I was called out in a recent letter by Dan Biddle (Aug. 27, “Letter demands response, corrections”) for not fact checking before I wrote a letter which included talk about the hiring of 87,000 new IRS workers.
I knew it was not just agents but various types of employees. What I didn’t consider was it being done over a 10-year period and with some retirements taking place during that time. I was wrong about them doubling their workforce.
I apologize for my mistake. I will not apologize for my feelings toward the government. I truly believe its goal is to control us. I’m not just talking about democrats, I’m talking about career politicians, Bushes, Cheneys, Clintons, Bidens, all the Godfather families of DC and others.
The will of the people is no longer a concern for them.
The FBI covers up corruption such as Hunter Biden’s laptop saga and Hillary’s use of insecure devices with sensitive government material which could have been hacked by our enemies and probably was, and both could do the country immeasurable harm?
Meanwhile they raided Trump’s property unnecessarily, as the Trump team has been cooperating with them all along.
What a dramatic show they put on for us! Admit it, these aren’t the standard smearing techniques of people who just want to win. These are the techniques of desperate thugs who want to dominate. Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it!
Bill Calvert
New Wilmington
Thanking those who helped the helpers
On behalf of all of us at Prince of Peace Center and the community we serve, we thank the City of Farrell for allowing us to park our vehicles in a more secure location while we take steps to prevent any further vandalism in out on-site lots. We extend a special thank you to the Farrell Fire Department for the suggestion.
Our neighbors in need depend upon the work we do with our truck and van to assist with food insecurity throughout Mercer County. The truck is also a familiar sight in the Shenango Valley to anyone who donates furniture items or receives those items from our thrift store and needs a delivery.
We strive to provide service to people from all walks of life with dignity, compassion and care. Thank you again to the City of Farrell and all involved for recognizing the importance of our services and working with us to ensure that they continue uninterrupted in our community.
Jennifer Wallace, CEO
Bob Ryhal, board president
Prince of Peace Center, Farrell
