THE READERS VOICE

NOTE: The Herald received an abundance of letters in support of candidates for the May 16 primary. These are the letters that we didn’t have space to publish Saturday. Readers can respond to previous election letters until Friday for publication Saturday, May 13.
Wolfe, Spears best choices for Pine Twp.
Pine Township deserves better. Unlike previous Pine Township supervisors, the two Pine Township supervisors, Larry Stewart and Richard Stachel, have done nothing to oppose the opening of a radioactive waste landfill in Grove City.
In fact, during the recent month long hearings before the PA Environmental Hearing Board in Pittsburgh, Supervisor Stachel testified for Tri-County Landfill. He visited Vogel Holdings Inc.’s Seneca Landfill in Butler County and said it looked great.
He said he did not know, however, that it was among the top nine landfills in the state for volume of radioactive fracking waste received. It was also revealed during the hearings that Vogel Holdings is dumping radioactive leachate, at a level twice as high as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission allows for licensed facilities, into Connoquenessing Creek.
Terry Wolfe and Todd Spears are on the ballot to replace these incumbents. They have committed to once again use Pine Township’s resources and influence, along with Liberty Township and Grove City, to oppose this landfill. Please support them with your vote on Tuesday. Mercer County and Pine Township deserve better.
Jane Cleary
Grove City
Support Fennell for commissioner
As the May 16 primary election approaches, it has become clearer now, more than ever, that we need to chose our candidates wisely. We are all experiencing on a daily basis what can happen when we choose poorly for our leaders.
One Mercer County commissioner candidate stands out this year. Mike Fennell has been repeatedly trusted, tested and proven over the last 30 years.
As a small business owner with his wife of 30 years, Mike knows the importance of budgets and keeping cost down. He understands the enormous burden inflation and the rising cost of food, fuel and energy has put on our county seniors and family budgets.
As a Pennsylvania state trooper for 25 years, Mike has traveled every back road and main road in the county. He has seen the best and worst of the county and believes the best for Mercer County still lies ahead.
We trusted Mike for 25 years to keep us safe and secure. At any given moment, we would have trusted him with our life, should the need arose.
We can trust him to help lead our county. Mike has the strength, resolve and compassion to lead from the front, the vision to help improve our lives, and the knowledge to make it happen.
His support of our military veterans and desire to make sure they are well taken care of is second to none. As a first responder, he understands the burdens placed on them and the important role they play in all of our safety.
Whether it’s the opioid crisis or the need to get a homeless women’s shelter in Mercer County, Mike has been on the front line.
In closing, Mike has earned our support. You may not have met him in this election cycle, but you know him.
Whether you seen him at that last bad automobile accident you passed or read about a large-scale drug bust on interstate 80 or heard him drive past your house at 3am while patrolling, keeping you and your family safe and sound in your home, he was there.
Please join me and cast one of your 2 votes for Mike Fennell for Mercer County commissioner.
Timothy P. Templeton
South Pymatuning Township
Cast commissioner vote for Fennell
Mark your calendars for May 16 and exercise your right to vote. This is your chance to make a real difference in your community.
I implore you to join me in supporting my esteemed friend and brother in law enforcement, Mike Fennell, as the next Mercer County commissioner.
With 30 years of experience as a Pennsylvania state trooper and Mercer County deputy sheriff, Mike has a deep understanding of the county’s needs and has traveled to every corner of it.
He knows where funds should be allocated to help our county grow and flourish. Voting for Mike means investing in our community’s future. As a career law enforcement officer, Mike has dedicated his life to helping and protecting others.
Now it’s time to let him help and protect our county as your next Mercer County commissioner. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a positive impact on your community.
Joe Gaston
Sharon
Skibo deserves support in Hermitage
On May 16 I am encouraging you to vote for Brian Skibo for Hermitage City commissioner. He is a 30-year resident of Hermitage and a 1998 graduate of Hickory High School.
I have known Brian for six years and I know how much he is dedicated to our community.
Whether he is volunteering at a local church helping children or at events helping those in need, Brian puts his community first.
Recently, Brian held a fundraiser, called Grey Matters: Shenango Valley, which benefited
the National Brain Tumor Society. All of the proceeds went directly to the NBTS to help discover a cure and better treatments for brain tumors.
His fundraiser goal was $5,000, but the event raised $6,650 due to the support of Hermitage and the entire Shenango Valley.
Brian’s fundraiser demonstrated his ability to bring the residents and local businesses of Hermitage together for a common cause. This uniquely qualifies him to become the next Hermitage City Commissioner.
He will put politics aside and bring the community together to improve Hermitage. Brian has also been out in the community day-in and day-out talking to residents listening to their concerns. He is the fresh voice that Hermitage needs. Vote for Brian Skibo, number 2 on your Democratic ballot.
John Holoman
Hermitage
