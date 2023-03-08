SHARPSVILLE — The musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” is coming from the big screen to the stage this week at Sharpsville schools.
The school version of “The Wedding Singer,” which premieres Thursday evening at the Sharpsville Area High School, tells the story of Robbie Hart, the world’s best wedding singer — until he is left at the altar by his fiancee, and becomes the world’s worst wedding singer.
Due to the music-oriented story and 80s setting, director Eileen Ference said the show will feature a different style of music than the jazz songs often heard in other musicals.
The show will also give the students involved a chance to share even more of their musical talent than before, including senior Nolan Lapikas, who plays wedding singer Robbie Hart and brings his own guitar to the role.
“It’s a powerhouse of a musical,” Ference said.
Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for adults. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The house opens 30 minutes prior to curtain.
