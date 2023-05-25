Eleven members of the Class of 2023 received valedictorian honors during Thiel College’s 149th Commencement on May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
Students who graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are awarded valedictorian honors and were also summa cum laude honorees.
The valedictorians from Mercer County are:
Raquel McDonald, of Greenville studied criminal justice. She is a 2019 Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School graduate.
Gianna Tofani, of Transfer, studied early childhood education/special education. She is a 2020 Reynolds High School graduate.
Noah Toy, of Greenville, studied history. He is a 2019 Greenville Senior High School graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.