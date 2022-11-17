THINGS TO DO
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 10:30 a.m., intro to Walk with Ease
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Turkey Bingo, Trivia Tuesday
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker; 12:30 p.m., blood pressure screening
» Thursday – Thanksgiving. Center closed.
» Friday – Center closed.
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall, PHN, on “Beating the Holiday Blues;” 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — 11 a.m. Tai Chi; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Thursday — Thanksgiving. Center closed.
» Friday — Center closed.
Greenville Senior Center is located at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake include:
» Monday — 10 a.m., Seniorcise with Ken; 12:30 p.m., Bridge
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., director’s bingo
» Wednesday – 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., McQuistonator; 9:15 a.m., prayer group in back room; 10 a.m. seniorcise with Ken
» Thursday – Thanksgiving. Center closed.
» Friday – Center closed.
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
Support Groups
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, except on holidays, in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. For more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. Call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
