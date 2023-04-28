THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Hermitage Tractor Supply will provide free garden kits to local children to teach the basics of at-home gardening. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (5-6-23) and customers can stop by the store to receive a TSC Future Gardeners Kit, while supplies last.
A team member will be available to answer questions and explain the best ways to nurture and care for the future garden, while sharing the importance of eating fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.
For more information about this and other community initiatives, visit TractorSupply.com or contact the Hermitage store at 724-982-4440.
• Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Grapes and Growlers Tasting Event from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Glen Johnson Memorial Community Center on the campus of Thiel College in Greenville.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes wines, spirits, and brews from local wineries, breweries, and distilleries, plus food from The Whole Sh'bang food truck.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 724-866-5013 or at greenvillechamber-pa.com/membership-store.
FUNDRAISERS
• St. Mark's United Church of Christ in New Hamburg will sponsor a basement sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the church, located at 5 Baker Hills Road, Fredonia. All are welcome.
MUSIC
• Shenango Valley Chorale will present "American Voices" in concert at 2:30 p.m. May 7 in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon.
Tickets are $15 for adults and students 13 years and older and free for children 12 and younger. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.