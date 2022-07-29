THINGS TO DO
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• WaterFire Sharon PA closes out its 10th season on Sept. 24 and needs volunteers. Local residents are encouraged to get their families, friend groups, and social clubs involved.
Anyone interested should sign up now to be part of the action. Volunteers are needed Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.
To volunteer or for more information, email kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org or visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49abae29a1fe3-september.
REUNIONS
• Deadline is Aug. 19 to register for the Sharon High School Class of 1967 reunion planned for Sept. 16 and 17. Invitations have been sent. Any classmate not receiving an invitation is asked to contact Margaret Fier Cashier at 724-815-3406 or Dave McLaren at 724-301-7881.
