REUNIONS
• Hickory High School Class of 1972 is meeting for its 50th reunion this weekend. At 9:15 a.m. today, classmates may meet for golfing at Tam O-Shanter Golf Course or at noon for bowling at Ten Pin Alley, both in Hermitage. At 6 p.m. today, the class will gather at Buhl Park Casino with pictures at 7 p.m. Catering will be provided by The Corinthian. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the class will meet at 1 p.m. at The Gatehouse Winery for wine tasting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.