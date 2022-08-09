SUPPORT GROUPS
• Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday (8-15-22) at Notre Dame Church. The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12, and Sept. 26 in the church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month except on holidays. Information: Renee at 724-981-5435.
• The Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will not meet in August. Regular meetings are 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
• Local churches and community groups will "unite for recovery" at 1355 S. Center St. Ext. in Grove City from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Organizers aim to end the stigma and shame of trauma, mental illness, and addiction issues. There will be free food and prizes provided at the outdoor event, with more than 20 resource tables, testimonies and live music by Ben Acor, Kyle Costal, and Principle 8. All are welcome. Information: 724-992-9668 or 814-282-9358.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.