THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday (8-22-22) at Cucina di Cianci's, Hermitage (next to Staples).
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday (8-23-22) at Middlesex Diner. Spouses and others are welcome. Information: Call Donna at 724-342-0035 or email Granmad@roadrunner.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• Mercer County Council of Republican Women is collecting new and gently-used backpacks and small/medium-sized duffel bags to be donated to the children who are served by Mercer County Children & Youth Services.
Donations can be dropped off at Mercer County Republican Headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (8-12-22) and noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Call Ann Coleman at acoleman6758@gmail.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Shenango Valley Masonic Temple Association 810, 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. There are 150 vendor tables available for $25 each. The kitchen will be open. Information: Harry canon at 724-301-1039.
VOLUNTEERING
• Veteran volunteers are needed to serve as companions to veteran hospice patients and to participate in veteran recognition ceremonies. Veteran volunteers will provide veteran patients an opportunity to spend time with and be honored by someone who shares a common history. Training is provided. If interested or for more information, contact Erin Zahniser at Sharon Regional Hospice, 724-308-7322.
• Sharon Beautification Commission's litter team will gather at 5:15 p.m. Monday (8-22-22) to complete wood chipper work on the south end of West Hill. Volunteers are always needed and welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• A spaghetti dinner fundraising benefit is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (8-21-22) at Hickory VFW Normandy Banquet Center for U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Savchuk, a local veteran and USW steelworker who recently received a kidney transplant with many complications. Dine in or take out is available. Entertainment will be provided by Mike Cummings, Justin Prizant, J.R. Miler, and emcee Eric Bombeck. The event will include a raffle and 50/50 auction.Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased in advance at Lumpp Rent-a-Car, 200 E. State St., Sharon, or Gulland Orthodontics, 490 N. Kerrwood Drive, Suite 201, Hermitage. Information: TSGT. Savchuk’s Flight for Life on Facebook.
• The Birch Foundation, a non-profit, will host its inaugural fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Avalon Golf and Country Club, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage. A buffet dinner and dancing will follow the speaker’s segment with live entertainment by The Family Tree. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell. To purchase tickets, call 888-312-3123. The Birch Foundation was established to honor the memory of two promising young men, Blair Detelich and J.J. Mercurio, Jr., whose lives were cut short by drug and alcohol addiction.
• Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City will host a rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, featuring great deals, lots of treasures and delicious baked goods. At 1 p.m., buy a bagful (the church supplies the bags) for just $2. Questions: 724-458-8660.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Upcoming meetings are Aug. 11, 18, and 25. This group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Motto is: "If you didn't go through combat alone, don't go through surviving PSTD alone." All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• Due to ongoing construction at Notre Dame Church, the Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will not meet again until 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 in the church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month except on holidays. Anyone needing to talk or set up a meeting elsewhere, or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.