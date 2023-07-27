THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• There will be a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Springfield Township building to discuss the Springfield Township Mining Proposal. All township residents are urged to attend.
For more information, email springtownpa@gmail.com.
FUNDRAISERS
• A bingo fundraiser to benefit the Justin Robinson Scholarship will take place Saturday (8-5-23) starting at noon when the doors open at Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City. The games begin at 1 p.m.
The scholarship benefits Grove City High School students. Robinson served two tours in Iraq and suffered war-related injuries. Justin lost his final battle after suffering severe PTSD. Students who apply are required to submit a short essay on how drugs have affected their life, along with academic achievements and community and school involvement. The fund is managed by the Community Foundation, which is a 501©(3) organization.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which buys 20 and more games. Food and beverages are available to purchase. The event includes a bake sale, 50/50, games of chance, and a raffle basket auction.
For tickets, call or text Emily at 724-967-6189 or Deb at 724-967-4473.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• The Mercer Salvation Army Service Unit is accepting applications for its annual back to school program. The program is for students from kindergarten through high school in the 16137 Zip code.
Preference is given to students who did not participate in last year’s program.
Applicants can apply from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday (8-3-23) and Aug. 10 at the Mercer United Methodist Church.
Applicants must provide photo ID, birth certificates for children, and income information for their entire household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.