THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, will host its rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (8-26-23). The event features great deals, lots of treasures, and baked goods.
At 1 p.m., a supplied bag can be filled for $2. Info: 724-458-8660.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and updating its classmate contact list. Addresses are needed and can be supplied by emailing sharonhighschool1975@gmail.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Buhl Day Parade is part of the annual event Shenango Valley festivities planned for Sept. 4. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade is asked to contact Bess Gargano at bessgargano@gmail.com.
• International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at several area locations. Free and confidential Narcan doses, which can reverse opioid overdose, will be available.
Locations for the event include Grove City Memorial Park in Grove City; McGonigle Ambulance Service at 1615 E. State St., Hermitage; the Roar Center at 912 E. State St., Sharon; The Life Center at 195 Columbia Ave., Greenville; and Recover and Revive Foundation at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Farrell.
For more information: contact the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission at 724-662-1557.
• Mercer County Historical Society will benefit from proceeds at "An Evening with The Psychic Vincent Sisters" from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Libations Winery, 130 American Way, Mercer.
Tickets are $45 each, includes one beverage, and must be purchased on EventBrite.com
This event will explore everything true crime and paranormal related. The Vincent Sisters are known for their appearances on A&E, Dateline, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, SyFy, and Japanese TV.
The evening will include discussions of the Vincent Sisters' experiences as paranormal investigators working on local and high-profile cases like the murder of the Blairsville dentist; Paul Kochu, the missing Allegheny hospital nurse; and the famous Caylee Anthony murder. They'll also be diving into recent true-crime headlines, ranging from the Idaho College murders to the smiley face serial killings.
There will be a Q&A session and random psychic gallery readings of audience members. (Not all attendees will receive a reading.)
Info: Suzanne Vincent's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063653916554.
• The Sandra Lee Foundation is planning its annual formal dress giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in St. Bartholomew’s Church Center, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.
This is a completely free event to any high school student from any school district.
Donations of formal wear can be given to Best Life Boutique, Hermitage; Grimm Heating, Sharpsville; Lori Rollinson’s Hair Boutique, Sharpsville; Joni’s Styling Salon, Sharpsville; Arcadia Gymnastics Center, Beaver Falls; and Tumbleweeds Gymnastics, New Brighton.
• An ice cream social and bluegrass music jam will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wayne Town Hall #3280, corner of routes 322 and 193, Wayne Township, Ohio.
There will be hot dogs, sloppy joes, ice cream, dessert, and beverages. Donation only.
Take a chair and instrument or sing along.
This event is sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society. Proceeds benefit missions.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday (8-26-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes dinner. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
Also, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, the manor will offer Sunday Summer Breakfast. Parties of five or more require a reservation by calling 724-456-4983.
• The Raisch Log Cabin at Lock 10 Park on High Street in Sharpsville will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for two more Sundays until Labor Day.
The cabin dates to the early 1800s and was found inside a farmhouse in Hermitage in the 1970s. Today it sits on the Erie Extention Canal Lock 10, by the Kelly Bridge and the gateway to the Sharpsville Dam. The canal park is along the Shenango River.
In conjunction with the Mercer County Historical Society, Boy Scout Troop 3 helps guide tours.
In addition, Berringer-Caldwell One Room School House on Route 58, north of Mercer, is also open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for visitors.
All are welcome.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is seeking donations of books for its book sale Oct. 18 to 21. Special request is for paperback books in good condition. No encyclopedias.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, until Oct. 12.
THEATRE
• Theatre classes for grades kindergarten through 12th grade will be offered starting in September at Outta Theatre, 145 S. Broad St., Grove City, to prepare for "The 12 Days of Christmas" production.
There are no auditions.
For further info, visit Outtatheatre.com or call (724) 967-2723.
COMEDY
• A comedy night is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Apollo Maennerchor Club's Festhalle.
Featured comedians will be Steve Marshall from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Sharon's Bob Golub.
General admission tickets are $25 each. Tickets are limited, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase advance tickets by phone, call 724-866-7036.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.