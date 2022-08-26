THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday (8-31-22) at Laddie's Sky Club in Masury. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome to attend.
• Sharon High School Class of 1952 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hickory Grille in Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
JOB FAIRS
• The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction mechanics, tradesmen helpers, radio dispatchers, and positions in design and construction.
Applicants can see available positions at www.employment.pa.gov. Send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend one of the events. District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Some on-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID. Job fairs will be held on the following dates:
• Aug. 29 – Noon to 6 p.m., Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer;
• Aug. 30 – Noon to 6 p.m., Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin; and
• Sept. 7 – Noon to 6 p.m., Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 Route 6, Starbrick.
The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations should contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 at least a week before the event.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Jamestown Community Fair will take place the week of Sept. 5, with the crowning of the 2022 fair Queen at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 in the high school gym. All are welcome.
• Shenango Valley Masonic Temple Association 810, 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. There are 150 vendor tables available for $25 each. The kitchen will be open. Information: Harry canon at 724-301-1039.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a bus trip to Meadows Casino on Sept. 21. Tickets are available now and reservations should be made as soon as possible.The bus leaves Sharon City Centre at 9 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Call 724-342-7870.
VOLUNTEERING
• Veteran volunteers are needed to serve as companions to veteran hospice patients and to participate in veteran recognition ceremonies. Veteran volunteers will provide veteran patients an opportunity to spend time with and be honored by someone who shares a common history. Training is provided. If interested or for more information, contact Erin Zahniser at Sharon Regional Hospice, 724-308-7322.
• Sharon Beautification Commission’s mowing and litter teams will gather at 5:15 p.m. Monday (8-29-22) to complete projects in the Musser area. Volunteers are always needed and welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.