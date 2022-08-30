THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Blue Army of Our Lady will hold a brief meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (9-3-22) in the Founder’s Room at Notre Dame Parish to discuss plans for the upcoming Rosary March, which is Oct. 16. Anyone interested in volunteering for this event should plan to attend.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (9-3-22) at Ryder’s Restaurant, 936 state Rt. 18, New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Information: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
REUNIONS
• Sharpsville High School Class of 1954 is planning a reunion for Sept. 11 at The Tara. Contact information is needed for James Bennett, Samuel William Tobash, Richard “Dick” McGrath, Archie Brainard, Donna Nasser, Donna Devenport Searle, and Jack Malsom. Anyone who has a phone number for these classmates is asked to call 724-342-5714.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Race to End Hunger, a 5K/2-mile walk, is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 17 at BC3 @ Linden Point, Hermitage. Pre-registration is $18. Race day registration is $20. The race honors breast cancer survivors and proceeds go to Community Food Warehouse. Cross the finish line and be entered to win $1,000. Information: call 724-981-0353 or visit foodwarehouse.org.
• Soundbite, a local classic rock band, will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome.
• The 43rd annual Lake Latonka Fall Festival will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. The festival will feature more than 120 artisans, businesses, and organizations in two locations at picturesque Lake Latonka. Parking and admission are free.
There will be homemade food, including the famous vegetable soup that sells out every year. There will be a bake sale, raffle auction, crafters, jewelry makers, non-profits and other businesses, plus free entertainment. There is also an all-day raffle with prizes every 30 minutes.
Lake Latonka is located just off I-79 a couple of miles outside of Mercer. For directions and other information, visit www.lakelatonkafallfestival.com or like Lake Latonka Fall Festival on Facebook for updates.
FUNDRAISERS
• A rummage sale begins today at St. Anthony Church in Sharon. The fundraiser runs from 2 to 5 p.m. today (8-31-22), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lots of items are for sale at low prices. Daily specials are planned throughout the sale. There will be a lottery tree raffle and food at the cafe. The community is invited.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church will host its second annual open house/meet&greet/fundraiser from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10. There will be food, games, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund. All are welcome.
VOLUNTEERS
• Sign up today to be a part of the action volunteering a few hours at the final 2022 WaterFire Sharon on Sept. 24. Volunteers are needed Friday through Sunday in various capacities. Community clubs and social groups are encouraged to participate. To sign up, visit
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Its motto: “If you didn’t go through combat alone, don’t go through surviving PSTD alone.”
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. The next meeting is Sept 6. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.