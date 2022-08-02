THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for its annual picnic starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at the home of classmate Kitty Fenton. Table service, hot dogs and beverages will be provided. Take a dish to share. Information: Liz at 724-588-3123 or Kitty at 724-588-6627.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for its summer get-together at 3 p.m. Aug. 14, at The Gable Inn, state Rt. 322 east of Jamestown, Pa. Classmates will meet on the back deck and order from the menu. The class will host its regular monthly meeting at12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Byler's Restaurant in Jamestown. Members of the PJHS Class of 1954 are invited to attend both of these events.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Jim Scott will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) and FX project will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 S. Dock St., Sharon. Also, "Ruby" will be featured from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (8-7-22) at Quaker Steak and Lube, Sharon; from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hermitage Night Market at the National Guard Armory, 740 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington Center, New Wilmington.
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host its annual free children’s summer carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) at Sharon Tigers Stadium. The carnival is geared toward ages two through 12 and features carnival games and prizes, a petting zoo, art tent, food and refreshments (popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and more). Everything is free and open to all, including free T-shirts to the first 125 kids.
• Mercer County Historical Society’s Raisch Log Cabin will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The cabin is on High Street in Sharpsville, the site of the historic canal lock at the entrance to the Shenango Valley Dam. Parking is available across the street from the log cabin due to bridge construction.
• Valley Baptist Church will sponsor “Healthy Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in Veteran Square, corner of Darr and Spearman avenues in Farrell. The free event will include food and vendors, information on heart, diabetes, and cancer, a kids’ story time, children’s dentist, covid test giveaway, and a free lunch. All are welcome.
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 Zip code, meet income eligibility, and did not participate in the 2021 program. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
• Shenango Valley Masonic Temple Association #810, 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. There are 150 vendor tables available for $25 each. The kitchen will be open. Information: Harry canon at 724-301-1039.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Beautification Commission/Mercer County IPP/Code Office seeks volunteers for its upcoming work projects in downtown Sharon. At 5:15 p.m. Monday (8-8-22), volunteers should meet in the Buhl Club parking lot for litter cleanup on Sharpsville Avenue. At 5:15 p.m. Aug. 15, volunteers are asked to meet at Wengler Park to complete mulching at Wengler and Memorial, with litter detail at Stambaugh and McClure.
• WaterFire Sharon closes out its 10th season on Sept. 24 and needs volunteers. Anyone interested should sign up now to be part of the action. Volunteers are needed Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend. To volunteer or for more information, email kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org or visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49abae29a1fe3-september.
CLASSES
• Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host a financial literacy program at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library. A speaker from Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and talk about budget basics. Everyone is welcome to learn about tips on budgeting and information about credit scores. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required. This program is part of the library’s dedication to being a PennnsylvaniaForward Gold Star Library by providing a variety of programs that are aimed to help the community. Information: www.clsv.net.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Birch Foundation, a non-profit, will host its inaugural fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 26, at Avalon Golf and Country Club, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage. A buffet dinner and dancing will follow the speaker's segment with live entertainment by The Family Tree.
Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit Joshua's Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell. To purchase tickets, call 888-312-3123.
The Birch Foundation was established to honor the memory of two promising young men, Blair Detelich and J.J. Mercurio, Jr., whose lives were cut short by drug and alcohol addiction.
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a bus trip to Mountaineer Casino and Fiesta Ware outlet on Aug. 17. Cost is $40 per person and leaves Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. To reserve a seat, call 724-981-9199.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A variety of slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices. The event includes delicious homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind the Home Depot.
• Hermitage Historical Society will sponsor a flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) at Whispering Pines Park. Vendor setup is 6:30 to 7 a.m. A 12-foot space is $10 and venbdors must provide their own table. Information: 724-877-7996.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer its senior citizen driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at McGonigle's Ambulance in Hermitage and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26, at Greenville Senior Center, Greenville. Anyone age 55 and older is encouraged to attend this PennDOT-approved course to refresh their driving skills, knowledge of the rules of the road, and receive a multi-year discount on their auto insurance.
To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245, or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
FOOD
• Farrell Croatian Home will present its first Gene Sarazan lamb and chicken roast at 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $30 each and includes all-you-can-eat lamb and chicken, plus sides. To purchase tickets, visit the home at 412 Staunton St,, Farrell, or call 724-346-5053 after 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
• An ice cream social and music jam is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wayne Town hall,3280 state Route 322, at Route 193, Wayne Township, Ohio. There will be ice cream, hotdogs, sloppy joes, dessert, and beverages. Live music will be a bluegrass jam. Take a chair and an instrument to play or enjoy the singalong. Donations only will be accepted. The event is sponsored by The First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
REUNIONS
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will gather for an 80th birthday party on Aug. 12 at Thelma's Sports Nook Pavilion, 285 E. High St., Sharpsville. Casual dress. Pay at the door. Information: Caroline Marshall Anderson at 724-962-2924 or andersoncr@verizon.net.
• Deadline is Aug. 19 to register for the Sharon High School Class of 1967 reunion planned for Sept. 16 and 17. Invitations have been sent. Any classmate not receiving an invitation is asked to contact Margaret Fier Cashier at 724-815-3406 or Dave McLaren at 724-301-7881.
• The New Wilmington High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2023. The committee continues to search for a number of classmates; anyone who has not been contacted can submit their info to wahs1973classreunion@gmail.com. Anyone unable to attend should email their contact information to help update class records.
• Greenville High School Class of 1982 should visit the class Facebook page at "Greenville Class of 1982 !" for information about the 40th reunion planned in October. Reservations will be due by mid-September. For information outside the Facebook page, call 724-815-6097.
• Wilmington Area High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th class reunion on Aug. 19. A tour of the high school will be offered at 6 p.m., followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. All classmates, friends, and alumni are welcome. For more information, call Dawn Sampson Klinger at 256-590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at 330-533-5626
• Kennedy Christian High School Class of 1975 is planning its 47th reunion for Sept. 17, at the Normandy Banquet Center inside the Hickory VFW, Hermitage. The reunion coincides with the 65th birthday year of its classmates. A mixer is planned for Sept. 16 at Splitz Sports Bar and Grille, Hermitage. Invitations are mailed. For more info contact Geri at glsw@roadrunner.com or Mary Kay at mkk1208@gmail.com.
• Farrell High School Class of 1973 is planning its 50th in 2023. The reunion committee is currently updating address and email information. Current information should be emailed to fhs060473@gmail.com.
• Sharon High School Class of 1967 will gather for its 55th class reunion on Sept. 16 and 17. Invitations have been sent. Anyone who did not receive an invitation should call Margaret Fier Cashier at 724-815-3406 or Dave McLaren at 724-301-7881.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1967 will gather for its 55th class reunion for Sunday brunch at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 in Tara, A Country Inn. Classmates should make their own reservation by calling The Tara at 724-962-3535. For more information or with questions, call Nancy Kuhn Carr at 724-588-3137
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will not meet again until 6 p.m. Aug. 15 due to construction at Notre Dame Church. The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12, and Sept. 26 in the church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. ANAD typically meets the first and third Monday of each month except on holidays. Information: Renee at 724-981-5435.
• The Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will not meet in August. Regular meetings are 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
