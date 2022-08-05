THINGS TO DO

SPECIAL EVENTS

• The Croatian Home in Farrell will present the Gordon James Blues Band from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 13. The kitchen will be open.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Upcoming meetings are Aug. 11, 18, and 25. This group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Motto is: "If you didn't go through combat alone, don't go through surviving PSTD alone." All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.

Tags

Trending Video