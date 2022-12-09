THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom, 724-342-3188.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut in Greenville.
• Mercer County Builders Association has scheduled a Christmas meet and greet meeting 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St, Hermitage.
There will be introductions and business promotions, along with information about the March 18 home show, Uniform Construction Code, and attendee comments/questions for 2023. A buffet will be provided.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-475-4834 or 724-734-3152.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Byler’s Amish Restaurant on Liberty Street in Jamestown. All members and friends are welcome.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Santa Claus will visit homes in Sharpsville from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23. residents wishing a visit should leave their porch light on. Information: 724-962-5757 or 724-685-9610.
• The annual Santa in the Park will be hosted from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in Stoneboro Park. Santa will arrive by horse and carriage and the event includes caroling, carriage rides, treats, and hot chocolate. All are welcome.
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Mercer will sponsor its annual cookie walk and soup sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the church’s Gallagher Hall, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer. There will be homemade cookies and soup. All are welcome.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Penn Ohio Singers; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 11 a.m., Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, speaks on “Winter Safety Preparedness”
» Wednesday — 11 a.m., Dan Hogan entertains; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Thursday - 9:30 a.m. Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., bend and tone for your reward
» Friday — 11 a.m., movie, “A Christmas Story”
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
