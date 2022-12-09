THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom, 724-342-3188.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut in Greenville.
• Mercer County Builders Association has scheduled a Christmas meet and greet meeting 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St, Hermitage. There will be introductions and business promotions, along with information about the March 18 home show, Uniform Construction Code, and attendee comments/questions for 2023. A buffet will be provided. Reservations are not required. Information: 724-475-4834 or 724-734-3152.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Byler's Amish Restaurant on Liberty Street in Jamestown. All members and friends are welcome.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Santa Claus will visit homes in Sharpsville from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23. residents wishing a visit should leave their porch light on. Information: 724-962-5757 or 724-685-9610.
• The annual Santa in the Park will be hosted from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in Stoneboro Park. Santa will arrive by horse and carriage and the event includes caroling, carriage rides, treats, and hot chocolate. All are welcome.
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Mercer will sponsor its annual cookie walk and soup sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the church's Gallagher Hall, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer. There will be homemade cookies and soup. All are welcome.
• The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 11 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free. This event will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• ”Soundbite” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 17 at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
• Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49, Inc., offers an Encounter Worship Service with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones starting at 11 a.m. Sundays with prayer at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. There is also a prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom with ID 218 639 7509 and passcode 123456. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, 218-639-7509. More info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries or call 724-979-4919.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Dec. 13. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• A Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register, call 724-815-7017 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
FOR VETERANS
• Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to hold 5th annual Wreaths across America ceremony at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, at noon on Dec. 17. The public is invited to help lay wreaths to honor veterans.
Through wreaths sponsorships of $15 each, the group received 545 wreaths this year, 482 specifically targeted for Morefield Cemetery, where approximately 500 veterans are laid to rest. Wreaths across America is a non-profit group based in Columbia Falls, Maine. Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to Patriotism, Preservation, and Education. The Pymatuning Chapter does not make any money on this event as they are a registered WAA Sponsorship Group. For every two wreaths sponsored, the group receives one free wreath to lay in Morefield Cemetery.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Penn Ohio Singers; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 11 a.m., Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, speaks on "Winter Safety Preparedness"
» Wednesday — 11 a.m., Dan Hogan entertains; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Thursday - 9:30 a.m. Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., bend and tone for your reward
» Friday — 11 a.m., movie, "A Christmas Story"
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
