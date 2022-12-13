THINGS TO DO
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free. This event will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• ”Soundbite” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 17, at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Dec. 13. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• A Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register, call 724-815-7017 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
HONORING VETERANS
• Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its fifth-annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. The public is invited to help lay wreaths to honor veterans.
Through wreaths sponsorships of $15 each, the group received 545 wreaths this year, 482 specifically targeted for Morefield Cemetery, where about 500 veterans are laid to rest. Wreaths across America is a non-profit group based in Columbia Falls, Maine. Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to patriotism, preservation, and education. The Pymatuning Chapter does not make any money on this event as they are a registered WAA Sponsorship Group. For every two wreaths sponsored, the group receives one free wreath to lay in Morefield Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.