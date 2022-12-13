THINGS TO DO

HOLIDAY EVENTS

The 15th annual Tower Church Model Train Display is 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church, located at 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be 17 operating trains. Admission is free. This event will also be a “fair trade show” offering homemade items from Africa and other non-profit groups and vendors. All are welcome.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• ”Soundbite” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 17, at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction.

The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Dec. 13. Info: 724-308-6801.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.

• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.

The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.

• A Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register, call 724-815-7017 or visit www.Griefshare.org.

HONORING VETERANS

• Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its fifth-annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. The public is invited to help lay wreaths to honor veterans.

Through wreaths sponsorships of $15 each, the group received 545 wreaths this year, 482 specifically targeted for Morefield Cemetery, where about 500 veterans are laid to rest. Wreaths across America is a non-profit group based in Columbia Falls, Maine. Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to patriotism, preservation, and education. The Pymatuning Chapter does not make any money on this event as they are a registered WAA Sponsorship Group. For every two wreaths sponsored, the group receives one free wreath to lay in Morefield Cemetery.

