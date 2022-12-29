THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• GROVE CITY - A town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Grove City High School for the purpose of seeking solutions to the current EMS crisis. All are welcome to attend and contribute.
• Penn High School, Greenville, Class of 1957, will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 215 Restaurant on Main Street in Greenville.
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 luncheon scheduled for Tuesday is cancelled.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon. Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meeting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners at the PA CareerLink Mercer County in Sharon. The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Class size is limited and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist.
For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA also offers GED instruction, classes in English as a second language, and a range of other adult literacy services in Sharon, Grove City and Greenville.
Located at 118 S. Center St., the nonprofit agency receives state and federal grants supplemented by community donations and support from the Community Foundation and the Grove City Area United Way.
FOR SENIORS
• AARP TaxAide volunteers will be preparing and e-filing federal, state and local income tax returns for low income and elderly clients, at the following three locations:
» Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage
» Greenville VFW 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville
» West Middlesex VFW 6233, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex
This is a free service and appointments are required by calling 211, Option 1, starting Jan. 16.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• TOPS - Take Off Pounds Sensibly, will be celebrating 75 years as a weight loss support group in 2023.
The group is hosting a free, non-obligation open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage.
If you need to lose weight or are just looking to improve your health, TOPS is an excellent low-cost way to achieve your goals.
Local contact is Kathy Bartel, TOPS coordinator, at 724-877-3420 or visit www.tops.org.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
