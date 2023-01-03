THINGS TO DO
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ryder's Restaurant in New Wilmington. Spouses and friends are welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka 724-962-4806.
• The Mercer County NAACP will hold its annual Jubilee Day at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Ave, Sharon. The Rev. Jeannette Hubbard will be the messenger. Newly elected officers for 2023-24 will be installed.
All are welcome to attend.
• Martin Luther King Day of Remembrance breakfast is planned for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023, in Tiffany's Banquet Center, Brookfield. Speaker will be the Rev. Michele Askerneese of The Valley Church.
Tickets are $25 must be purchased in advance. No door sales. To purchase tickets, visit svurbanleague.org or call 724-981-5310.
• GriefShare Loss of a Spouse support group will host a seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at Bethel Life Church, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville.
This seminar will offer practical tips for coping with a spouse's death, and uncover reasons for hope.
