• The 148th annual Zahniser Foundation annual business/membership meeting and family reunion will be Aug. 5 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Mercer.
The Zahniser Cemetery and Old Homestead are nearby for those interested in a little piece of Mercer County history.
Family members are requested to arrive at 11 a.m. with a tureen meal served at noon. Each family is asked to provide a casserole dish or dessert.
Meat entrees will be provided by Weber Catering of New Wilmington.
Table service and beverages will be provided, and a gift basket auction and 50/50 chance drawing are planned.
The Zahniser Foundation annual business membership meeting begins at 1 p.m.
For more information, access the Zahniser family website at Zahniser.org.
