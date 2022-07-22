THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday (7-27-22) at Cucina di Cianci’s Restaurant, 489 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. All classmates and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday (7-27-22) at Laddie’s Sky Club, 8189 Warren-Sharon Road, Masury. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. The next meeting is July 26. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Griefshare Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 23 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage. Call 724-815-7019 or visit www.Griefshare.org to register. Cost for the workbook is $20.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer County Historical Society’s Raisch Log Cabin will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The cabin is on High Street in Sharpsville, the site of the historic canal lock at the entrance to the Shenango Valley Dam.
Parking is available across the street from the log cabin due to bridge construction.
• Valley Baptist Church will sponsor “Healthy Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in Veteran Square, corner of Darr and Spearman avenues in Farrell. The free event will include food and vendors, information on heart, diabetes, and cancer, a kids’ story time, children’s dentist, covid test giveaway, and a free lunch. All are welcome.
• The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown will offer a TikTok dance workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 31 at the center, 505 Gypsy Lane, for ages 7 and older. Participants will learn trending viral dances and choreograph their own. Cost is $15 for JCC members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit jccyoungstown.org/schoolofdance to register.
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown offers social, cultural, educational, and recreational programs in a Jewish environment. Everyone is welcome. JCC is an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. For more information, visit jccyoungstown.org.
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 zip code area, be income eligible, and did not participate in the 2021 program.
Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
FUNDRAISERS
• The auxiliary of West Middlesex VFW sponsors a flea market every Thursday (weather permitting) through Sept. 29 at the VFW hall, 3747 New Castle Road. The next date is July 28. All are welcome.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A variety of slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices. The event includes delicious homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind the Home Depot.
• Hermitage Historical Society is taking registrations for its Aug. 6 flea market. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Vendor setup begins at 7 a.m. A 12-foot space costs $10, and vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and canopy tent.
For information on vendor setup, call Rod at 724-877-7996. Historical Society sales are held in The Stewart House garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House. This year, the exterior pillars are in need of retrofitting as well as soffit and fascia repairs and painting. Any donations, either sellable items or monetary donations, will be accepted.
REUNIONS
• The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion will be 12:30 p.m. Aug, 6 at Clintonville Pavilion. Those who attend should take a tureen to share and table service. Coffee and table coverings will be provided.
• Wilmington Area High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th class reunion on Aug. 19. A tour of the high school will be offered at 6 p.m., followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
All classmates, friends, and other alumni are welcome to join the class at the Fractured Grape. For more information, call Dawn Sampson Klinger at 256-590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at 330-533-5626
