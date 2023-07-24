THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• A benefit is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. TODAY at Stable Winery in Andover, Ohio, for Sammy Scott, who is four months old and suffering from multiple heart defects. His open heart surgery is scheduled for September.
Sammy is the son of Nicole and Jim Scott, who is a local musician.
The Sammy Strong event will include a 50/50 drawing, raffle auction, and a silent auction. Half of the profits from all pizzas ordered will benefit Sammy Strong.
All are welcome.
• A bingo fundraiser to benefit the Justin Robinson Scholarship will take place Aug. 5 starting at noon when the doors open at Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City. The games begin at 1 p.m.
The scholarship benefits Grove City High School students. Robinson served two tours in Iraq and suffered war-related injuries. Justin lost his final battle after suffering severe PTSD. Students who apply are required to submit a short essay on how drugs have affected their life, along with academic achievements and community and school involvement. The fund is managed by the Community Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which buys 20 and more games. Food and beverages are available to purchase. The event includes a bake sale, 50/50, games of chance, and a raffle basket auction.
For tickets, call or text Emily at 724-967-6189 or Deb at 724-967-4473.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• French Creek Archaeological Society will sponsor an artifact and relic show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in St. Philip Catholic Church social hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, Pa., one mile north of Linesville Spillway.
Admission is $4 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Exact change is requested.
There will be displays, along with items for sale, including Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases, flint knapping supplies, and more.
Demonstrations will be given on flint knapping and spear throwing. Those attending are welcome to take their own artifacts, fossils and minerals to be identified.
Information: John Sites at 814-398-8212.
• All are welcome to attend the annual summer picnic of the Mercer County Republican Party at 6 p.m. Monday (7-31-23) in Grove City Memorial Park. Those attending should take a dish to share and their own table service. Beverages and meat will be provided.
A silent auction will be held and Carolyn Carluccio, Republican candidate for PA Supreme Court, will be the special guest.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-662-4060.
• Kennedy Catholic High School is planning a ”Christmas in July Extravaganza” starting at 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) at the school, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
The event includes an Italian dinner, raffle baskets, silent auction, 50/50, and a kids zone.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
All are welcome.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• The Mercer Salvation Army Service Unit is currently accepting applications for its annual back to school program. The program is for students from kindergarten through high school in the 16137 zip code area.
Preference is given to students who did not participate in last year's program.
Applicants can apply from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (7-27-23) and again on Aug. 3 and 10 at the Mercer United Methodist Church.
Applicants need to provide photo ID, birth certificates for children, and income information for their entire household.
REUNIONS
• The 148th annual Zahniser Foundation annual business/membership meeting and family reunion will be Aug. 5 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Mercer.
The Zahniser Cemetery and Old Homestead are nearby for those interested in a little piece of Mercer County history.
Family members are requested to arrive at 11 a.m. with a tureen meal served at noon. Each family is asked to provide a casserole dish or dessert.
Meat entrees will be provided by Weber Catering of New Wilmington.
Table service and beverages will be provided, and a gift basket auction and 50/50 chance drawing are planned.
The Zahniser Foundation annual business membership meeting begins at 1 p.m.
For more information, access the Zahniser family website at Zahniser.org.
• The 130th annual Yeager reunion for the descendants of Peter and Mary Smith Yeager, who settled in Perry Township in 1853, will take place starting with the dinner bell at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the red pavilion at Commodore Perry Community Park. Take table service and a well-filled picnic basket to share.
The day will also include a business meeting, auction, and fellowship. Officers are President Audie Yeager, Vice President Travis Yeager, and Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Yeager Hoovler.
CONCERTS
• The Mercer Community Band will perform the sixth concert of the 2023 season Friday evening (7-28-23) on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square.
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director, Douglas A. Butchy as associate director, and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
The "Best Free Entertainment on a Friday Night" begins at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “The Best of the Big Bands."
Bellhouse will be the warm-up entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.
Music to be performed includes "In the Mood," "House of the Rising Sun," The Girl From Ipanema," "Let the Good Times Roll," "Uptown Funk," and "Pure Imagination," among others.
Guest vocal soloist will be Buffalo, N.Y., entertainer Jon Seiger, who will sing numbers popularized by the late Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Louis Armstrong.
The Mercer County Children's Aid Society will host an old-fashioned ice cream social and fresh popcorn will be available throughout the concert.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W/ Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
Information: 724-699-9124.
