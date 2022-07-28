THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-2-22) at Ryder's Restaurant in New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer County Historical Society’s Raisch Log Cabin will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The cabin is on High Street in Sharpsville, the site of the historic canal lock at the entrance to the Shenango Valley Dam. Parking is available across the street from the log cabin due to bridge construction.
• Valley Baptist Church will sponsor “Healthy Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in Veteran Square, corner of Darr and Spearman avenues in Farrell. The free event will include food and vendors, information on heart, diabetes, and cancer, a kids’ story time, children’s dentist, covid test giveaway, and a free lunch. All are welcome.
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 zip code area, be income eligible, and did not participate in the 2021 program. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
FUNDRAISERS
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a bus trip fundraiser to Mountaineer Casino and Fiesta Ware outlet on Aug. 17. Cost is $40 per person and leaves Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. To reserve a seat, call 724-342-7870.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A variety of slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices. The event includes delicious homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind the Home Depot.
• Hermitage Historical Society is taking registrations for its Aug. 6 flea market. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Vendor setup begins at 7 a.m. A 12-foot space costs $10, and vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and canopy tent.
For information on vendor setup, call Rod at 724-877-7996. Historical Society sales are held in The Stewart House garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House. This year, the exterior pillars are in need of retrofitting as well as soffit and fascia repairs and painting. Any donations, either sellable items or monetary donations, will be accepted.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
REUNIONS
• The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Clintonville Pavilion. Those who attend should take a tureen to share and table service. Coffee and table coverings will be provided.
