Fundraisers
• The Salvation Army of Greenville will host a Scrabble Bike Run and Car Crawl Aug. 19, kickstands up at 10 a.m. The event will start and end at the Greenville Moose Family Center on Shenango Street in Greenville.
Entry is $25, which includes a t-shirt and meal. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army of Greenville. Visit salvationarmywpa.org/greenvillebikerun for more information.
Outdoors
• Shenango Valley Chamber will have its annual Members and Friends Golf Outing on July 26 at 10 a.m. at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course on Route 18.
There will be 3 categories to pick from when registering: male only, female only, or mixed (2+2). All golfers receive: 18 holes w/cart, light breakfast, golfer gift, snacks, beverages on the course, and dinner after the outing!
Meetings
• Reynolds High School class of 1962 will have the following events throughout the month of July:
– Stony Point Grange Ice Cream Night on July 15 at Grange Hall, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Serving hours 4-7 p.m.
– Lunch meet-up at the Brass Lantern restaurant at 11:30 on July 18 . All spouses welcome. The restaurant is located at 3563 N Hermitage Road in Transfer.
– Annual Scholarship/Ladies Dinner 6 p.m. on July 19 at Stony Point Grange.
Ribbon Cutting
• Laurel Technical Institute will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the generous sponsorship from Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa for the C.H.E.F.S. Garden.
The community event will take place at the Laurel Institute Satellite campus located at 200 Sterling Avenue, Sharon at 10 a.m. July 12.
