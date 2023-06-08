THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series. Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket. The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park’s Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
HISTORY
• Jack Cline, a local attorney and Grove City Area Historical Society volunteer, takes center stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the second of the society’s summer speaker series. He will be sharing some surprising and humorous stories about the Grove City Country Club’s growth and survival over the years. Come out to hear Jack and enjoy the fellowship and refreshments afterwards.
The museum at 111 College Ave. has 14 themed rooms to preserve the artifacts of Grove City and her surrounding townships. The museum is open free from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 12 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org.
• The Mercer County Underground Railroad Tour will start 9 a.m. June 16 starting at the Mercer County Visitors Center, 50 N. Water Ave., Sharon. The tours ends at about 3 p.m. Conducted by Roland Barksdale-Hall in cooperation with Bob Lark, Mercer County Historical Society and Farrell Juneteenth Celebration. Cost is $50. Forty seats are available, first-come, first-served. Call Peggy Mazyck at 724-971-3544 for more information.
JOB FAIR
• PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
MEETINGS
• PJHS Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Mama Jane’s, Greenville, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15. All members and friends are welcome.
• Brookfield High School class of 1963 will have their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Laddies Sky Club, Sharon-Warren Road, Masury, Ohio. Classmates and guests are welcome.
REUNIONS
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by June 23. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
FOOD
• The Laurel Kitchen Incubator is hosting a Pop-Up Food Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon. Local vendors include Blaurock Brats by Mike and Elephant #8.
Tickets are required for each vendor: $5 for a half portion or $10 for full portion.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The University Archives Alumni Weekend Open House at Slippery Rock University will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 in room 315 in the University Archives and Special Collections unit in Bailey Library.
Meet Bob Jones, the original Rocky the Rock mascot. Rocky the lion, the school’s current mascot, will be visiting from 10 to 11:15 a.m. SRU memorabilia will also be on display.
• The Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting the 17th Annual Youth Fishing Derby on June 17. It will be held at the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club located at 97 Centertown Rd. in Grove City. The Derby is open to children 14 and under and older individuals with disabilities.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and there is no entry fee. Parents will need to sign a consent form to allow their children to participate. A free lunch of hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided by the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club at noon and prizes will be raffled off at 12:30. All children will receive a prize. Participants will need their own fishing equipment and bait (no minnows).
If you have any questions contact Matt Ceremuga at 724-301-0482 or email Matt.Ceremuga@gmail.com
