BAKE SALE
• Bake sale 12 to 6 p.m. July 8 at the Sandy Lake Community Fun Days near the Stoneboro Lions Club Chicken BBQ. Tickets, for a raffle drawing with first prize as 50 pounds of McKean’s ground Angus beef in 1 pound packages, are $10 and can be purchased at the Lakeview Area Public Library and Windy Knoll. Drawing to be held on Sept. 4.
CONCERTS
• The Mercer Community Band will perform the first program of its 46th concert season, “Music of the Decades,” on the Mercer County Courthouse Square at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The concert will take place on the newly renovated bandstand.
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director; Douglas A. Butchy as associate director; and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
The Lawrence County Brass will provide warm-up music beginning at 6 p.m. Mercer Area Girl Scouts will host an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse. For further information call 724-699-9124.
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra presents “Music Under the Stars,” 7:30 p.m. with the musical group Band Together Pittsburgh, followed by the Butler County Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Cranberry Park Amphitheater, 111 Ernie Drive, Cranberry Township.
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series. Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket. The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park’s Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
HISTORY
• Join the Sharon Historical Society for our Downtown Sharon History Walks during WaterFire Sharon at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, July 22 and Sept. 16. We will focus on two parts of North Sharon, an area not covered before!
On July 22 the History Walks will cover stops such as the Sharon Country Club, Dum Dum Golf, Buhl Farm Park, Thornton School, Thornton-Hall Bowling Alley, North Sharon Firehall, Sharon Little League field, several homes, and the former trolley park, Deweyville.
On Saturday, Sept. 16,the History Walks will include Gamble School (now Salvation Army), Oakwood Cemetery, St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, neighborhood bars and stores, and Sharon’s Westinghouse Electric Corp. — Transformer Division plant.
Rare photographs and interesting stories will be printed in our collectible booklet! These are free and open to all. Donations are appreciated. The meeting locations will be announced closer to each date.
JOB FAIR
• PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, tomorrow, at Inn 62, Hermitage.
REUNIONS
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by Friday. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Register now at lakeviewarealibrary.beanstack.com for the Reading Incentive Program June 19 to August 8. Special programs at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11, 18, 25, August 1 and 8.
• Moraine State Park and McConnells Mills State Park community programs present:
>Breakneck Falls Hike, 2 to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Breakneck Parking Lot, Cheeseman Road, McConnells Mill State Park. The trail is moderate in difficulty with slippery rocks. Friendly dogs on leash welcome.
>Mud Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Lakeview Beach Area, Moraine. Visit all four stations for the ultimate experience. Learn who lives in the mud, then build a mud structure. Slip-n-slide at the otter slide station.
> Cruising through Lake Arthur History, 3 to 4:30 p.m. beside Owlet Gifts Shop in McDanel’s Area, Moraine. Learn more of the park’s history while cruising Lake Arthur on the Preston’s Pearl pontoon boat. $17 for adult, $15 for seniors, $8 for children. To register call the Owlet Gift Shop at 724-368-9185.
• The University Archives Alumni Weekend Open House at Slippery Rock University will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in room 315 in the University Archives and Special Collections unit in Bailey Library.
Meet Bob Jones, the original Rocky the Rock mascot. Rocky the lion, the school’s current mascot, will be visiting from 10 to 11:15 a.m. SRU memorabilia will also be on display.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Hempfield Township. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support
• The ANAD Eating Disorder Support Group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the Founders’ Room at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Info: Call Renee Zamary at 724-981-5435.
THEATER
• Outta Theatre hosts these theater camps for ages 7 to 18:
» Bible Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to 30.
» Improv Mini Camps, 2 to 5 p.m. tomorrow, July 13 and Aug. 3.
» Acting Out Emojis Camp, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11.
» Piano Mini Camps, 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Register online at outtatheatre.com
VOLUNTEER
• Volunteers are needed at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to move the WaterFire Sharon braziers to the boat launch. Meet at the WaterFire warehouse at 110 N. Railroad St., Sharon. Volunteers with trailers and pickup trucks are asked to meet up before the braziers are installed in the river behind Quaker Steak and Lube.Bring 9/16-inch, 5/8-inch and impact wrenches if available.
Dress for spending time outside and getting dirty. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit waterfiresharonpa.org.
Book Signing
• The Lakeview Area Public Library presents a book talk and signing by local author, Todd Bromley at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Featured will be his recent book, “Depravity in the Darkness.” This true crime story, depicting a shocking crime of kidnapping and murder happened in our local area. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. The event is free.
