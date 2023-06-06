THINGS TO DO
BUS TRIP
• The Sharpsville Historical Society hosts a trip on June 21 to the Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Ohio. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the Sharon City Center parking lots and returns at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Info: Call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884.
CONCERTS
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series. Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket. The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park's Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
DINNER
• A spaghetti dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 61 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Spaghetti meals are $12, chicken parmigiana is $13, and a dozen meatballs to go is $12. Meals are dine in or takeout and include beverages, salad, pasta and ice cream.
FAMILY FUN
• The Baughman Family Community Center, 71 Columbia Ave., Greenville, hosts these programs:
» Adult art class will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June. Instructor is local artist Don Thomas. Learn about line drawing and shading and how to paint flowers, trees, faces and more.
Supplies are provided, but please bring your own if available. Cost is $3 per session for members or $10 per session for non-members.
» Teen dance 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, for ages 12 to 15. There will be a DJ, snacks and games. It will be chaperoned. Cost is $2 for members and $5 for non-members.
» Preschool sports camp willrun from 11 a.m. to noon June 13 to 15 for ages 3 to 5. There will be basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball. Balloons and foam will be used as a safe alternative. Cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.
» These programs are for ages 6 to 12; cost is $25 for members and $40 for non-members: Volleyball camp 9 a.m. to noon June 19 to 22; flag football 9 a.m. to noon June 26 to 29; speed and agility camp 9 a.m. to noon July 10 to 13; and soccer camp 9 a.m. to noon July 24 to 27.
For more information about the center or to register for a program, call 724-917-2857. More details can be found on the center’s Facebook page or baughmanfcc.org
FARM MARKETS
• Grove City Market in the Park is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
• Fresh Marketplace is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 129 Chestnut St., New Wilmington.
FOOD
• The Laurel Kitchen Incubator is hosting a Pop-Up Food Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon. Local vendors include Blaurock Brats by Mike and Elephant #8.
Tickets are required for each vendor: $5 for a half portion or $10 for full portion.
• Seeds of Faith Ministries will hold its weekly lunch specials on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this summer in the parking lot of Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Meals are $8 and choices are Philly steak, hot Italian sausage or chicken tenders. Call 724-931-5018 to place your order from noon to 8 p.m. on those days.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will be holding safe driving knowledge courses for seniors on these days:
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Mercer.
» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 and 25 at UPMC Specialty Care Center, Hermitage
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, Hermitage.
These courses are PennDOT-approved, do not require the passing of any test, and include a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. They are designed for motorists 55 or older who wish to sharpen their driving skills and refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road.
To register, visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com or call 1-800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245.
FUNDRAISERS
• A golf tournament to benefit revival team projects for Brandy Springs Park will be held June 24 at Shenango Lake Golf Club in Transfer. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. Cost is $300 per four-person team; that includes 18 holes, cart, drinks, hot dogs and dinner.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and skill events. Registration deadline is June 17.
For information and registration: Visit “Brandy Springs Park Revival” on Facebook; send a check made out to “Brandy Springs Park” to P.O. Box 414, Mercer, PA 16137; or email brandyspringsrevival@gmail.com
• The Hermitage Historical Society‘s June 10 flea market is open for vendor setups. Call 724-877-7996 for info.
The event will take place at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, in the Whispering Pines Park next to the Stewart Home House. Setup time is 6:30 to 7 a.m., and sale time is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 25 vendors registered for this Saturday event, and the historical society will be selling in the garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House, home to the Hermitage Historical Society.
There will be Amish doughnuts and a lunch counter.
HISTORY
• Sharon Historical Society will offers tours of Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.Visitors will be guided to nine stops featuring the famous and infamous buried there. The event last about two and a half hours and involves about a mile and a half of walking on uneven, rolling terrain. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to park and get to the orientation point.
The cemetery is at the north end of Sharon's North Oakland Avenue. The $5 cost includes a 36-page keepsake booklet.
• Jack Cline, local attorney and Grove City Area Historical Society volunteer, takes center stage Tuesday, June 13 in the second of the society’s summer speaker series. He will be sharing some surprising and humorous stories about the Grove City Country Club’s growth and survival over the years. Come out to hear Jack and enjoy the fellowship and refreshments afterwards.
The museum at 111 College Ave. has 14 themed rooms to preserve the artifacts of Grove City and her surrounding townships. The museum is open free from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 12 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org.
JOB FAIR
• PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
MEETINGS
• Sharon Steel Girls meet at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Each attendee will order from the menu and pay their own bill. RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077.
• Reynolds Class of 1962 will meet for lunch on June 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Brass Lantern in Transfer. Please plan to attend and let classmates know.
• Sawhill Retirees annual picnic will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at the Legion. The Sept. 5 meeting will be at 10 a.m. DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens, 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer. Reservations and payment are required for the August picnic and the September meeting.
Refreshments, coffee and social visiting are available at regular meetings. President Joe Ross invites members and guests to all meetings.
• The Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Vey’s, 3176 E. State Street, in Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• The Reynolds Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Pizza Hut in Greenville. Please note the change of location.
• The Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Nick's Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and spouses are welcome. For information, contact Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
REUNION
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by June 23. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City Strawberry Days runs Friday through Sunday at Grove City Memorial Park. Enjoy food, vendors, children’s activities, music, church service and more.
Info: Visit “Grove City Strawberry Days” on Facebook.
• Wendell August Forge, 2073 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, hosts the Centennial Tent Sale through Saturday, June 10, to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary. Items will include overstock products, owner's reserve pieces, retail displays, retiring pieces and antiques.
There will also be wine tastings and refreshments. For more information or to register for a special VIP shopping opportunity, visit www.wendellaugust.com
• The University Archives Alumni Weekend Open House at Slippery Rock University will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 in room 315 in the University Archives and Special Collections unit in Bailey Library.
Meet Bob Jones, the original Rocky the Rock mascot. Rocky the lion, the school’s current mascot, will be visiting from 10 to 11:15 a.m. SRU memorabilia will also be on display.
• The Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting the 17th Annual Youth Fishing Derby on June 17. It will be held at the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club located at 97 Centertown Rd. in Grove City. The Derby is open to children 14 and under and older individuals with disabilities.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and there is no entry fee. Parents will need to sign a consent form to allow their children to participate. A free lunch of hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided by the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club at noon and prizes will be raffled off at 12:30. All children will receive a prize. Participants will need their own fishing equipment and bait (no minnows).
If you have any questions contact Matt Ceremuga at 724-301-0482 or email Matt.Ceremuga@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Hempfield Township. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials.
The program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support
• The ANAD Eating Disorder Support Group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the Founders’ Room at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Info: Call Renee Zamary at 724-981-5435.
THEATER
• ”Belles,” a play in two acts and 45 phone calls, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. It is a heartwarming comedy about love and family and six southern sisters who reconnect.
Tickets are $20, which includes beverage and a southern dessert. Buy tickets online at sharpsvillehistorical.org or at Mehler Insurance in Sharpsville. Proceeds benefit the Sharpsville Historical Society.
• Outta Theatre hosts these theater camps for ages 7 to 18:
» Bible Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to 30.
» Improv Mini Camps, 2 to 5 p.m. June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
» Acting Out Emojis Camp, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11.
» Piano Mini Camps, 9 a.m. to noon June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Register online at outtatheatre.com
VOLUNTEER
• Volunteers are need at 8:30 a.m. June 24 to move the WaterFire Sharon braziers to the boat launch. Meet at the WaterFire warehouse at 110 N. Railroad St., Sharon. Volunteers with trailers and pickup trucks are asked to meet up before the braziers are installed in the river behind Quaker Steak and Lube.
Bring 9/16-inch, 5/8-inch and impact wrenches if available. Dress for spending time outside and getting dirty. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit waterfiresharonpa.org
