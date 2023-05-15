Things to do
Special Events
The 7th annual National Button Accordion Festival will be held at the Apollo Maennerchor German Club, 391 South Dock St. in Sharon on May 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., May 27 from noon to 10 p.m., and May 28 from noon to 9 p.m.
May 26 will be the "get aquainted" party which includes dancing and jamming.
May 27 will be an all-day jam fest.
May 28 will include a formal concert beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by more dancing and jamming.
Admission for May 26 is $8, admission for May 27 and 26 is $10
For seniors
Seniors for Safe Driving will be holding safe driving knowledge courses for seniors at the following venues:
• Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, PA 16137
July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• UPMC Specialty Care Center, Hermitage, PA 16148
July 18 and 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City, PA 16127
August 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• McGonicle Ambulance Service, Hermitage, PA 16148
August 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.