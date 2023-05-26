Things to Do
Flow the 2023 Alumni Exhibition, featuring the artwork of alumni with BFA and MFA degrees from the Department of Art at Youngstown State University, will open the at the John J. McDonough Museum of Art on Saturday, June 3 and run through Friday, July 14.
An opening reception for the exhibition will take place on Saturday, June 3, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the museum. It will feature opening remarks at 5:30 p.m. by Dr. Phyllis Paul, Dean of the Cliffe College and an awards presentation by McDonough Director, Claudia Berlinski.
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. The McDonough Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
