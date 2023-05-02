THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Stoneboro Celebration Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday (5-4-23) in the Stoneboro Firehall. Any area resident is welcome to attend. Information: Brenda Heckman at 724-372-0890 or William Everall at 724-866-5581.
• The annual meeting of stockholders of the Western Reserve Sportsmen’s Association will be 6 p.m. May 11 at the club grounds on Route 318. Stockholders of record on that date and anyone wishing to join the association are welcome to attend.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. May 13 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810. Dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. There will also be chicken parmigiana option available for $13 on a first-come, first-served basis. Meatballs can be ordered to go for $12 a dozen. The lodge is at 7 S. Neshannock Road, at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Hermitage Tractor Supply will provide free garden kits to local children to teach the basics of at-home gardening. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (5-6-23) and customers can stop by the store to receive a TSC Future Gardeners Kit, while supplies last.
A team member will be available to answer questions and explain the best ways to nurture and care for the future garden, while sharing the importance of eating fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.
For more information about this and other community initiatives, visit TractorSupply.com or contact the Hermitage store at 724-982-4440.
• Worth Township in Mercer County is hosting a clean-up day on Saturday (5-6-23). Residents may recycle items by dropping them off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Worth Township Building, 739 Kilgore Road, Jackson Center. Batteries, gas, oil, old building materials, trash, metal, wood, plastic will all be accepted. Paint, varnish,, antifreeze, lightbulbs, tires, electronics, or TVs will not be accepted.
Information: 814-786-9342.
• Shop Small Hubbard Spring Fling is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (5-6-23) on Liberty and Main streets in Hubbard. Pop-up vendors and local brick and mortar stores will offer exclusive sales for the event. All are welcome to attend.
• Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Grapes and Growlers Tasting Event from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Glen Johnson Memorial Community Center on the campus of Thiel College in Greenville.
Tickets are on sale now at $30 each. The event includes wines, spirits, and brews from local wineries, breweries, and distilleries, plus food from The Whole Sh’bang food truck.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 724-866-5013 or at greenvillechamber-pa.com/membership-store.
FUNDRAISERS
• Reynolds Alumni Association will host a fundraiser for the scholarship fund from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (5-4-23) at Dairy Queen in Greenville. All are welcome.
• The Hermitage Historical Society May flea market is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (5-6-23) at Whispering Pines Park, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Vendor set up is 6:30 to 7 a.m. Info: 724-877-7996. Each vendor space is $10, 12-foot space behind the vendor’s vehicle, and vendors must provide their own table and canopy. Sale in garage by society. Donated household stems are appreciated. A lunch counter will be available. All proceeds benefit the preservation of the Stewart House.
• St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Hamburg will sponsor a basement sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the church, located at 5 Baker Hills Road, Fredonia. All are welcome.
• Lakeview United Methodist Church, located one mile south of Sandy Lake on Route 173, will sponsor its annual spring rummage and bake sale from 5 to 9 p.m. May 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, and 9 a.m. to noon May 12. Friday’s special is $2 bag day. A light lunch is available each day. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mercer will host a plant and garden sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (5-6-23) in the church parking lot. The sale will feature annuals, perennials, seed packets, shrubs, and garden decor such as birdhouses, bird baths, statues, gardening books, and more. There will be coffee and donuts. Admission is free. All are welcome.
• St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church Center, 2140 Highland Road, Hermitage, will offer a rummage and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (5-4-23), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, which is also bag day. There will be clothing for all ages and sizes, household items, furniture, toys, and more. All are welcome.
• Hickory United Women of Faith will sponsor its semi-annual sale of good, used clothing and miscellaneous items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (5-5-23) and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Saturday is also $1 bag day. All proceeds benefit mission projects. Information: Pat at 724-813-2626 or Nancy at 724-977-4851.
• The Sharpsville High School Marching Band will hold its first designer bag bingo on Sunday (5-7-23). Doors open at 12:30 p.m., games start at 2 p.m. The event includes designer bag prizes, a basket raffle, bake sale, 50/50, door prize, and a “gently loved cash and carry” sale. Bingo daubers will be available for purchase, but guests may bringtheir own. Guests should also take a snack and BYOB.
All guests must be 18 or older. Tickets are $30 each. Information: Rebecca Lenzi at 724-866-3465 or Kimberly Marchetto at 724-977-4358.
MUSIC
• Shenango Valley Chorale will present “American Voices” in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (5-7-23) in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon.
Tickets are $15 for adults and students 13 years and older and free for children 12 and younger. All are welcome.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host its Big Used Book Sale May 24 to 27 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The sale includes books, magazines, audiovisual media, and puzzles. All proceeds benefit the community library system.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 24; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 26 and 27. Information: 724-981-4360 or clsv.net.
