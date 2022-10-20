THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENT
• Sharon Elks will sponsor a gun raffle and steak dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday (10-22-22) at 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Cost is $50 for the 15-gun raffle and includes a 20 oz. steak and sides, or $20 for 10 guns and no dinner. Cook your own steaks from 3 to 6 p.m. Besides the gun raffle, the event includes a basket raffle and side raffles. For tickets, call the Elks at 724-346-5795 or Chuck Haskell at 724-699-8210. Tickets are also available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.