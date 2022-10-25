THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATION
• The free community spaghetti dinner scheduled for Nov. 4 at Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Hermitage has been cancelled.
FOR VETERANS
• Mercer Elementary School will honor veterans with a program at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the elementary gymnasium. Doors open at noon. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder's Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
Plans for the annual Christmas party will be discussed. Reservations for members and guests can be made at the November meeting.
Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Nov. 1. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone.
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, except on holidays, in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room.
For more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. Call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
FUNDRAISERS
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
Admission is free. Food, Amish produce, and canned goods will be available.
• Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon will hold a holiday sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
Gift baskets, books, baked goods, and holiday decor will be offered. There are more than 80 baskets ready for birthday, anniversary, or holiday gift giving. Proceeds support local mission projects. Information: 724-981-2211.
• St. Anthony Parish will hold turkey bingo on Nov. 6 in the Antonium church hall, 804 Idaho St., Sharon (enter from Sherman Avenue).
Each pack contains 20 games of regular bingo and five special games. Cost is $20 for one pack, $25 for two packs, and $30 for three packs.
The winner of each of the 20 regular bingo games wins a $20 gift card from D’Onofrio’s for a turkey, and the prize for each of the five special games wins a $25 gift card to D’onofrio’s and a $25 gift card for Walmart. There will be food for sale, a 50/50, Turkey lottery tree, and a raffle.
BUS TRIPS
• The final bus trip of the year to benefit Sharpsville Historical Society is Nov. 16 to Pittsburgh Rivers Casino. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center and will leave the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40, which includes a $10 slot play. Information: 724-342-7870.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Friends of the Manor in Jamestown invite the public to candlelight tours from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Stories of the Gibson Manor and things that go bump in the night will be told as participants tour by candlelight the rooms, grounds and carriage house. There will be a donation fee. Food and beverages available. Information, 724-932-3428.
• Harrisville Community Band will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Some selections include, “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Salute to America’s Finest,” “Best of Andrew Lloyd Weber,” and “Bavura March.” The band is directed by Jim Jaskowak of Jackson Center, music educator in the Grove City Area School District. Master of ceremonies will be Vic Karcher of Grove City.
There is no admission charge for the concert. Refreshments will be offered at intermission. Any donations will benefit the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Farrell Croatian Home, 412 Staunton St, Farrell, will present The Gordon James Blues Band from 8 to 1 p.m. Saturday. The kitchen will be open. Wear costumes.
• The second annual “Designer Purse and Holiday Bling Bingo” to benefit Lakeview Area Public Library will be Nov. 11 at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
Ticket price is $30 for an evening of bingo, purse raffles, auction table, 50/50 raffles, and light refreshments.
For tickets, call 724-699-0184 or visit Kepner’s Farm Market, 3755 Sandy Lake Road.
Tickets are limited. No tickets are sold at the door or at the library.
There is an additional cost to reserve a table for eight. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• A knitting and crochet group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S Main St., Sandy Lake, the next being Nov. 1.
Experienced knitter Barbara Yakimick is the leader. No experience necessary, just a desire to create and meet with other crafters. Participants take their own yarn and needles.
Information: Barbara at 724-396-4558 or email byakknits@gmail.com
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the church at 603 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville. Refreshments will be served.
• Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene will sponsor a Trunk Or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3480 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage. Entrance is from Sunset Boulevard. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and stay for refreshments, crafts, and fun activities. Information: Call 724-342-7729.
• Sharon First United Methodist and St. John’s Episcopal Churches in downtown Sharon are sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. All local children are invited. In addition to lots of treats, hotdogs, and goody bags, a food bag giveaway is also planned.
Sharon First UMC is located at 237 W. Silver St. and St. John’s is located at 226 W. State St., both in Sharon. The event will be set up in both church parking lots.
FOOD
• Holy Cross Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, is selling pumpkin rolls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Cost is $15 each. To preorder, call 724-346-9937.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Ladies are teaming up with GBU Assembly 62 for their annual General Election bake sale on Nov. 8.
The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. in the church social hall at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Food items include a variety of baked goods, Haluski, stuffed cabbage, and more.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. today. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Nov. 4. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Order now for the upcoming holidays. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Nov. 1.
• Charleston United Methodist Church, 1169 Greenfield Road, Hermitage, is holding a soup sale. Soups available are vegetable beef and chicken noodle. All soups are $8 a quart. Customers must place soup orders by Wednesday, today and pick up soup between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. To place an order, or for more information, call 724-346-4455.
