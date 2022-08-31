THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Register now for the HER Walk, sponsored by The Warrior in HER group, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in Buhl Park, Hermitage. Cost is $25 for an individual or $20 per person with a team of five or more. Sponsorships are available and should be arranged as soon as possible.
The event features women health vendors, a raffle auction, 50/50, music, food truck, and awareness and support activities.
All proceeds benefit women in Mercer County diagnosed with chronic illnesses and mental health conditions. Information and registration: 724-977-3313 or thewarriorinher.org.
MEETINGS
• After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Mercer County Civil War Roundtable will begin meeting again at 7 p.m. Tuesday (9-6-22) in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall in the basement of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Announced by Robert Lark, president and administrator of the Mercer County Historical Society, topic for the meeting is, "Andersonville POW Prison Camp," with presenter James. D. Carnes, retired history teacher from Grove City High School whose great-grandfather died at Andersonville.
Civil War Roundtable meets the first Tuesday of each month now through the end of May 2023 in the Historical Society Complex. Information: 724-662-3490.
