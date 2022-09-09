THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The next meeting of the Mercer County Council of Republican Women will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Republican Headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer. Guest speaker will be local author Mary Kaye Soriano who will be discussing her latest book "Grassroots Girl: A Conservative Activist's American Journey." A retired teacher with 35 years of teaching in public education, Mary Kaye is a longtime Republican activist who worked on the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and former President Donald Trump. She is a regional director for the PA Federation of Republican Women and past president of the Republican Women of Butler County.
The Council will also be discussing plans for grassroots activities associated with the November election. Candidate information will be available and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ann Coleman at acoleman6758@gmail.com.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey's Restaurant,3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut on Hadley Road in Greenville. Classmates should note the location change.
• PJHS Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Byler's Amish Restaurant Liberty St., Jamestown. All members and friends are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The 18th annual Temple Grove Fall Festival Craft and Car/Truck Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Temple Grove Campgrounds, 347 Hamburg Road, Transfer. The event features delicious home-cooked breakfast and lunch, hayrides, bake sale, children’s playground, & more, as well as strolling the beautiful campgrounds, shopping the variety of crafter/vendor items, and enjoying the car show, which officially begins at noon. There is no admission fee. Information: Brenda Connely at (724) 854-6839 or visit www.templegrove.org and click on the fall festival link.
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 724-962-9199.
Also, the historical society is planning a bus trip to Meadows Casino on Sept. 21, leaving Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. and leaving the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40. Call 724-342-7870.
• The Mercer County Democratic Party will host its fall candidate luncheon Sept. 17 at the Park Inn by Radisson, 3377 New Castle Road, West Middlesex. This is part of a multi-county tour Democratic candidates will be taking before the Nov. 8 election. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and speakers will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 724-494-0248 or visiting the Mercer County PA Democratic Party Facebook page.
• Race to End Hunger, a 5K/2-mile walk, is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 17 at BC3 @ Linden Point, Hermitage. Pre-registration is $18. Race day registration is $20. The race honors breast cancer survivors; proceeds go to Community Food Warehouse. Cross the finish line and be entered to win $1,000. For info call 724-981-0353 or visit foodwarehouse.org.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, is sponsoring a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Dine in or take out. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Salvation Army is looking for volunteer Red Kettle workers. For more information call 724 347 5537.
• Sharon Beautification Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday near the viaduct on Sharon's south side for mowing and litter detail. Meet at East Side Church parking area.
• Sign up today to be a part of the action volunteering a few hours at the final 2022 WaterFire Sharon on Sept. 24. Volunteers are needed Friday through Sunday in various capacities. Community clubs and social groups are encouraged to participate. To sign up, visit www.waterfiresharonpa.org.
FUNDRAISERS
• Unity Presbyterian Church, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, state Rt. 318, Mercer, is having an indoor yard sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. No price tags. Donate as your heart dictates. Sponsored by Presbyterian Women. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Speaker is Ben Kutz from Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. Masks are mandatory. All are welcome.
• Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Its motto: “If you didn’t go through combat alone, don’t go through surviving PSTD alone.” All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. The next meeting is Sept 6. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
