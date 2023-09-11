THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• A free community meeting for young moms and children will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at West Middlesex Presbyterian Church, Main St., West Middlesex.
Grandparents are also welcome. The meeting is for anyone who wants to help their child get a jump on reading and for homeschoolers.
Presenter is Laura Kennedy of Laura Kennedy Coaching and Consulting, LLC, who will discuss "How to teach your child to read."
Children should take their savings booklets, or obtain one at the meeting, to start earning points as a reward program toward prizes.
Information: www.laurakennedycoachingandconsulting.com
• Farrell High School Class of 1957 will meet at 1 p.m. today (9-13-23) at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. The class meets the second Wednesday of every other month. The next gathering is Nov. 8. All classmates, spouses, guests, and friends are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1962 will gather for fellowship and “best homemade ice cream east of Akron, north Mason-Dixon line” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stony Point Grange’s final ice cream night of the season. The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Reservations are not required.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, is sponsoring a day trip to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19. Anderson bus will leave the church parking lot at 9 a.m. with a return time of 5:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person which includes $10 in incentives. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a casino bus trip fundraiser on Sept. 21, leaving at 9 a.m. from Sharon City Center parking lot. Cost is $40. Call 724-813-9199 to reserve a seat.
BINGO
• Tickets are still available for the Mercer County Women’s Association's annual bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street in Greenville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 20. Two jackpots are guaranteed.
Info and tickets: Hope Couch at 724-456-8828 or Kaye Spence at 724-813-6658.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Croatian Home Lodge 126, 12 Stauton St., Farrell, will hold its annual club picnic starting at noon Saturday (9-16-23). Lamb and pork will be available for picnic attendees and the public.
Deadline for reservations and orders is Thursday (9-14-23) (note new deadline). Call the club at 724-346-5053 Tuesday through Sunday after 3 p.m.
• Hickory VFW, 5550 E State St, Hermitage, will host a "Half-Way to St. Patrick's Day" party on Sunday (9-17-23), featuring County Mayo Irish Band from noon to 1:45 p.m.; Celtic Pipe Band from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Common Ground from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.. The event, which is open to the public, will also offer Irish food. All are welcome.
• The 19th annual Temple Grove Fall Festival craft and car/truck show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Temple Grove Campgrounds, 347 Hamburg Road, Transfer.
Home-cooked breakfast and lunch will be served. The day includes hayrides, a bake sale, children’s playground, and more — as well as strolling the beautiful Temple Grove campgrounds, shopping the variety of crafter/vendor items, and enjoying the car show, which officially begins at noon.
There is no admission fee. Information: call 724-854-6839 or visit www.templegrove.org and click on the Fall Festival link.
• A car show is planned by Sharpsville Historical Society from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (9-17-23) in Town Plaza, 62 E. Shenango St., to commemorate the borough of Sharpsville's 150th anniversary.
The event includes a basket raffle, craft vendors, and food. All are welcome.
Information: Cathy at 724-699-2367.
• Cornhole at the Courthouse is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday. This fourth annual event is hosted by Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County and includes a raffle auction, 50/50 drawing, a deejay, and a kids’ activity. Food will be available.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $50 a team and participants must be 12 years and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
First place team wins $350 cash; second place wins $150.
For more info and to enter, contact Chelsea Bailey at 724-662-4730 or cbailey@casmercer.org.
FOOD
• Stony Point Grange will sponsor a homemade ice cream benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will also be sandwiches and cakes.
Cost is a suggested donation and takeout is available.
The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville, and all are welcome.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church will serve a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the church on Water Street. Donation is $12 per meal, which can be eaten in or taken to go.
Information: 724-866-4202.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 14 through Dec. 21 at Bethel Life Hermitage Campus, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The weekly program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support.
FUNDRAISERS
• The women of Unity Presbyterian Church will offer an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Mercer. Lunch will be available. Proceeds support missions projects.
• Unity Spiritual Centre Girard will offer a trunk sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (9-16-23) at the centre, located at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road in Liberty Township.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be vendor merchandise, a hot dog and burger station, and a 50/50 raffle.
Info: 330-539-0122.
• The second annual Dave Ferencik Memorial raffle auction will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St., Sharon. The event benefits local children and families in need during the holiday season.
Along with the raffle baskets, there will be craft and vendor sales, a 50/50 drawing, and a toy drive lottery raffle, plus more. All are asked to donate a new, unopened toy for a chance to win a lottery tree valued at $100.
Ferencik is remembered for his caring ways and belief that every child should enjoy the holidays regardless of their family’s financial situation. The inaugural event in 2022 raised enough money to assist around 350 children.
• Grove City Library's bake sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, this Saturday (9-16-23) at 125 W. Main St., Grove City.
Offered will be different kinds of baked goods, including gluten free, sugar free, and dairy free options.
All are welcome.
• A good, used clothing sale will be sponsored Sept. 21 to 23 at West Middlesex United Methodist Church, 3123 Main St., West Middlesex.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Donations only and all are welcome.
• Penn State Shenango will hold its 12th annual Dr. Jane A. Williams Memorial 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 30. Cost is $20 for runners and $15 for walkers on race day.
The event is in honor of Williams, who was employed at the Shenango campus for 25 years before passing away after a brief illness.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Shenango campus located in downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania; online pre-registration is currently also available or can be completed by calling 724-983-2900.
The Shenango campus will continue its 5K theme of “Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions” in honor of Williams. Participants are encouraged to sport their favorite Ohio State or Penn State gear. Special prizes will be awarded for the most spirited outfits. Awards will also be presented to the top three finishers in each age group and the top overall man and woman. For more information, contact the Development Office at 724-983-2907.
Since 2012, more than $154,000 has been raised from this event. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Jane A. Williams Memorial Trustee Scholarship, which provides awards to Shenango campus students.
EXHIBITS
• Some of the 200-plus fine art prints donated to Thiel College by alumnus Marlin Casker '60 are on display in the College's Weyers-Sampson Gallery now through Oct. 11. Casker will lead a public gallery talk at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 on his experience building a private collection.
Weyers-Sampson gallery hours when class is in session 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday; 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday.
All gallery exhibits are free and open to the public. For more information to schedule an appointment, contact Professor of Art and Curator of Art Sean McConnor, M.F.A., or visit http://thiel.meritpages.com.
FOR SENIORS
• Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) invites seniors and caregivers to a Senior Expo from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (9-15-23) at Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville.
Included will be free bone density tests, information and health services provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area, flu shots, and more.
The Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 will be accepting snacks and personal care items for the troops overseas, including eye drops, lip balm, small packs of tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, snack crackers, Pringles and beef jerky.
SENIORS FOR SAFE DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer courses from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at UPMC Specialty Care in Hermitage. Registration in advance is required.
These safety education programs for seniors age 55 and older provide a five percent discount on auto insurance upon successful completion.
To register or for more information, call 800-559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
