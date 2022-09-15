THINGS TO DO
PROGRAMS
• State Rep. Mark Longietti will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon.
His topic will be Pennsylvania’s funding of schools.
Longietti is the Democratic chair of the state House Education Committee.
This program is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Mercer County and is free and open to the public.
FOOD
• The Seeds of Faith Ministry food truck will have a customer appreciation day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Hickory United Methodist Church parking lot, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Those who attend are eligible for prizes and other giveaways.
For information call 724-931-5018.
