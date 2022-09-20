THINGS TO DO
• A class reunion is planned for the Farrell High School Class of 1947's 75th reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Eat and Park in Hermitage. These classmates should contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665 or annemax29@roadrunner.com: James Pedas, Dr. Martha Bruce McSwain, Andrew Mudrinich, David Joseph, Catherine Giovanelli Sveda, Irene Ruffo Wimmer, Carl Cashier, Constance Charles Haun, Rev. Robert Chavers, Emms Crim Smith, Jacquelyn Rotell Paramuha, Mary Stetar, Mary Zahariou Smith, Ethel Yanak Olin, Beatrice Williams Carrington, Vera Skladenek Leyshock, Virginia Low Cooper, Marie Chiodo Pruett, Betty Bowman Babos, Nicholas Butchko, Dan and Delores Pritchard Cica, George David, Preston Greer, Rebecca Eagan Baer, Mary Gerchak DeJulia, Martha Flack Yankus, Jessie Fill and Anthony Morroco, Herbert Mosley, Achilles Mouganis, Geneva Haynes Gunn, Raymond Luce, Rev. Maurice Phillips and George Pickett.
All spouses, family members and caregivers are invited to attend, as are family members of deceased classmates.
• Farrell High School Class of 1971 will gather at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nancy's Middlesex Tavern and from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 for a dinner dance at Tiffany Manor, Brookfield, Ohio. Dress for the dinner dance is semi-formal attire. Cost is $75 per person and covers both evenings. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 10. Checks and money orders only made payable to FHS Class of 71 should be sent to Pam Hoak Rabold, 1918 Stafford St., Farrell, Pa., 16121. Information: Michael Wright at 724-699-5032 or Rabold at 724-699-6608.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharpsville Historical Society will host a tour of historic Riverside Cemetery on Mercer Avenue in Sharpsville from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The cemetery was founded in 1872. There will be 10 grave sites of interest starting at the north entrance. Donations will be accepted. Info: 724-962-9199.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, is sponsoring a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Dine in or take out. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189.
• St. John's Orthodox Church on Morefield Road is having a pirohi sale on Oct. 7. The potaro and cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Oct. 2.
• St. Anthony of Padua, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, will host a Palacinke sale for take out only from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the church hall. Cost is $3 per Palacinke. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489 by Oct. 9. All orders will be boxed prior to pickup. There is a limit and all orders will cease once that limit is met, so call soon.
• Sharon First United Methodist Church Women of Faith will sponsor a ham loaf dinner fundraiser on Oct. 8. The takeout dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert for $12. To order, call 724-983-0200 by Oct. 1.
HEALTH
• A free community skin cancer screening, in memory of Doug McCombs, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at IXL Rehab and Fitness Center, 139 N. Erie St., Mercer. Screenings are by appointment only and will be conducted by Lynn A. Colaiacovo, M.D., and Brooke E. Breitenbach, PA-C. Screenings will take about 15 minutes in private examining rooms. To schedule an appointment, call Patti McCombs at 724-651-7537.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Salvation Army is looking for volunteer Red Kettle workers. For more information call 724-347-5537.
• Sharon Beautification Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at Moe's Walkway Park for brazier removal from Waterfire. Volunteers are needed and welcome to help.
• Sign up today to be a part of the action volunteering a few hours at the final 2022 WaterFire Sharon this weekend. Volunteers are needed Friday through Sunday that weekend in various capacities. Community clubs and social groups are encouraged to participate. To sign up, visit www.waterfiresharonpa.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday (9-26-22) in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October, which are typically the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Oct. 4. Info: 724-308-6801.
FUNDRAISERS
• A good, used clothing sale will be hosted by the United Methodist Women of West Middlesex United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday (9-22-22) through Saturday. Saturday is bag day. The church is located at 3123 Main St., West Middlesex.
• The Women's Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will sponsor its annual rummage and antique sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. To attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a $5 fee will be charged. Saturday is half price. The sale will include housewares, small appliances, dishes, glassware, linens, jewelry, toys, games, holiday items, vintage and collectible items, furniture, lamps, sporting goods, books, and more. Admission is free.
• Coolspring Presbyterian Church is planning a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church, 787 Coolspring Church Road, Mercer. All purchases are donation only and proceeds to benefit missions.
• Hickory United Methodist Women are having their semi-annual sale at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, next to Shenango Valley Mall. The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Sat is $1 bag day. The sale includes clothing , miscellaneous items, household items, decorations, and kitchen items. Information: Nancy at 724-977-4851.
